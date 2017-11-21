JOHN ARENDT CANNABIDIOL PRODUCTS Katerina Roshier shows some of the Green Gaia products available at Summerland Gold and Silver Exchange in Summerland. The products contain cannabidiol, a cannabis compound used for its medical benefits.

Cannabidiol products available in Summerland

Products contain medical benefits of cannabis, but with no psychoactive properties

A Summerland business is offering consultations and information about cannabidiol, a cannabis compound used for its medical benefits.

As Summerland Gold and Silver Exchange celebrates five years in business they are expanding with Green Gaia Health and Wellness products at 13209 Victoria Rd. N.

Katerina Roshier, business partner, says cannabinoid receptors, located throughout the body, are part of the endocannabinoid system, which is involved in a variety of physiological processes including appetite, pain-sensation, mood, and memory. For two decades it has been known that the human body also produces its own cannabinoids. Plant-derived cannabinoids are characterized by their ability to act on the CBD receptors that are part of our endocannabinoid system.

The products they carry are 99 per cent pure extracts, with no psychoactive properties but with the medical benefits of cannabis.

“Our clientele base is anyone seeking relief and meeting the needs of our elderly,” she said.

“People of all ages including the elderly are coming in here,” added her business partner Dionne Bakalos.

Roshier and Bakalos both have autoimmune disease and have used cannabis products for treatment.

“If I didn’t have these products, I wouldn’t be able to work,” Bakalos said. “If we can help other people, it will make a huge difference.”

She said the products she carries are locally sourced and government regulated. The products include cannabidiol isolate, capsules, phoenix tears, vaporizers and CBD juice.

In the future, the store will also carry tinctures, oils, bath and body and pet care products.

Roshier has extensive experience in the industry and uses the products she carries.

“Our premise is to work with the government, educational institutions, health care providers, the District of Summerland and law enforcement to increase the understanding of medical cannabis,” she said, adding that the store does not carry any restricted cannabis products on the premises.

The launch for Green Gaia products is on Friday, Nov. 24, until 8 p.m. Bad Tattoo Brewing will be present to pour beers during the grand opening.

During the opening night, Green Gaia will have a free draw for a Kandypenz Feather vaporizer, for use with cannabidiol. The vaporizer is valued at $70.

