Canada to admit 340,000 immigrants a year by 2020 under new three-year plan

It will bring immigration to Canada to nearly 1 per cent of the population

Immigration to Canada is set to increase over the next three years to 340,000 people a year by 2020 under the federal Liberal government’s new multi-year approach to admissions planning.

The immigration plan released Wednesday will see immigration levels climb from 300,000 people a year this year to 310,000 in 2018 and 330,000 in 2019.

The increases will bring immigration to Canada to nearly 1 per cent of the population — a figure that many have cited as necessary for the Canadian economy to remain competitive as it confronts the realities of an aging workforce and declining birth rate.

“Everyone has been of the opinion we need more workers, we need more skilled workers, we need more people to power our economy, address our real skills shortages, address our real labour market shortages and also address the regional nature of some of these requirements,” Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said Wednesday.

“So we’ve listened.”

The switch to a longer term planning approach marks a major pivot for the federal government, which has for decades relied on setting annual targets each year.

Again, Hussen said, the change comes after listening to people who complained that the system doesn’t work properly as it is currently structured.

“Provinces, municipalities, service providers, employers, everyone in Canada has been saying we need multi-year — we can’t keep doing immigration on a one-year basis,” he said. ”We need long-term planning, we need predictability, we need stability and we need to plan ahead.”

The mix of immigration to Canada isn’t slated to change much from the current breakdown.

About 60 per cent of the newcomers will remain in the economic class, with the remainder in the family sponsorship or refugee programs, though all will increase over the three-year period.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Surrey police canvass Salmon Arm regarding missing woman
Next story
B.C. ballet staffer fired in wake of sexual allegations

Just Posted

Power In The Music: Burton Cummings in Cranbrook

Burton Cummings demonstrated why he is still one of Canada’s greats at a sold out concert at the Key City Theatre Sunday, Oct. 29.

Public Works explains snow removal policy

For the Townsman It is an annual ritual of most Canadians –… Continue reading

Supreme Court to rule on Ktunaxa Qat’muk appeal

Ktunaxa argue religious freedom was violated when ski resort plan was approved near Invermere.

Stetski calls for ammonia phase-out in arenas

Kootenay-Columbia MP rises in the House of Commons to respond to Fernie tragedy.

Cranbrook RCMP Investigating Fatal Vehicle Vs Pedestrian Collision

On Saturday, October 28, Cranbrook RCMP responded to an early morning collision… Continue reading

WATCH: The first climbing tournament held at ARQ Mountain Centre

Over 200 people from B.C. and Alberta attended the first climbing tournament… Continue reading

The second annual Kootenay Game Changer Awards

The second annual Kootenay Game Changer Awards took place the evening of… Continue reading

WATCH: Anadil Halloween

The belly dance troupe performed at the Tamarack Centre on October 31

WATCH: The first climbing tournament held at ARQ Mountain Centre

Over 200 people from B.C. and Alberta attended the first climbing tournament… Continue reading

EK-SART launches after years of planning

New team created to help victims of sexualized assault

Darkness on the Waterfront

Cranbrook Community Theatre presents Arthur Miller’s “View From The Bridge”

Dominion Securities donates to Symphony

RBC-Dominion Securities last week made a donation of $1,000 to the Symphony… Continue reading

B.C. ballet staffer fired in wake of sexual allegations

Bruce Monk was previously let go and rehired by Victoria company

Kelowna man convicted of fraud for scamming former Google executive

“If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.”

Most Read