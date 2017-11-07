BREAKING: Suspect charged in killing of police officer

Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer

A man has now been charged in yesterday’s killing of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson.

Oscar Ferdinand Arfmann has been charged with murder, according to court files. Arfmann’s birth year is listed as 1952.

More to come.

Previous story
Constitutional challenge in polygamy case delayed
Next story
Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Just Posted

Constitutional challenge in polygamy case delayed

Legal process for fundamentalist Mormon leader found guilty of polygmay grinds to a halt.

Canines of compassion and concern

Therapy Dog program comes to Cranbrook

Jumbo resort consultants willing to work with Ktunaxa

Despite court ruling, project in standstill as proponents deal with government oversight

Man pleads guilty in manslaughter case

A man charged with manslaughter in the death of a Cranbrook senior… Continue reading

Polygamous leader to launch charter challenge

Winston Blackmore back in Cranbrook Supreme Court to argue guilty finding in polygamy case.

WATCH: The first climbing tournament held at ARQ Mountain Centre

Over 200 people from B.C. and Alberta attended the first climbing tournament… Continue reading

Family lore fuels Jacob’s children’s book

Paul Rodgers Cranbrook born and bred writer and communications professional extraordinaire Jody… Continue reading

Cranbrook Legion’s 2016 Poppy Campaign raises $50K

Remembrance Day ceremonies set for Saturday, Nov. 11

Rainbow sticker campaign launched by B.C. business owner

Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.

Curves Cranbrook raises funds for Breast Cancer Month

Members at Curves in Cranbrook raised approximately $1,200 over the month of… Continue reading

Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Halladay’s body was found at the scene of the crash

BREAKING: Suspect charged in killing of police officer

Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer

Slain Abbotsford police officer identified

Const. John Davidson served 24 years in law enforcement

Hands-on Naloxone courses go Canada-wide

St. John Ambulance has offered the training in B.C. for months to combat growing crisis

Most Read