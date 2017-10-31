(Twitter/@bellamy_nick)

BC Ferries’ passenger goes overboard, found five hours later

The woman was found by rescue teams about five hours after the search began.

Approximately five hours after going overboard, a BC Ferries’ passenger was found cold and clinging to a life ring in the Salish Sea.

Two BC Ferries’ vessels were delayed Monday night and took part in the rescue operation between Vancouver and Nanaimo, after a female passenger on the Queen of Cowichan allegedly jumped into the ocean.

The incident happened at around 5:45 p.m. with the Queen of Oak Bay and the Queen of Cowichan assisting with the search, in addition to the Canadian Coast Guard and the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

Captian Stu Irvine of the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre says the woman was found by an auxiliary boat and transported by hovercraft to Sea Island. Officials believe a life ring thrown by one of the search vessels drifted to the person, who was able to hang on until rescuers found her.

BC Ferries’ says the person who went overboard had been a passenger on the Queen of Cowichan, travelling from the Horseshoe Bay terminal to Departure Bay.

A passenger on the Queen of Oak Bay says crew and passengers assisted in the search for around one hour before carrying on with their journey.

More to come…

 

(Twitter/@octoberswolf)

