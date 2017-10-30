MLA Mable Elmore, Social Development Minister Shane Simpson and UNBC social work professor Dawn Hemingway announce public consultation on a poverty reduction plan, Oct. 30, 2017. (Black Press)

B.C. poverty reduction starts with committee

28 members, budget of $1.2 million for consultation

The B.C. NDP government has launched its long-promised project to create a poverty reduction plan with annual targets, announcing a 28-member advisory committee to gather input around the province.

Social Development Minister Shane Simpson announced that the committee is co-chaired by Vancouver-Kensington MLA Mable Elmore and Dawn Hemingway, chair of the social work department at the University of Northern B.C. Simpson said the committee has 28 members and a budget of $1.2 million to conduct forums and consultation across the province.

Social Development Minister Shane Simpson announced that the committee is co-chaired by Vancouver-Kensington MLA Mable Elmore and Dawn Hemingway, chair of the social work department at the University of Northern B.C. Simpson said the committee has 28 members and a budget of $1.8 million to conduct forums and consultation across the province.

The committee has a website at engage.gov.bc.ca/bcpovertyreduction and will gather input until March 2018.

The NDP government’s first move to tackle poverty was a $100-a-month increase to social assistance rates that took effect in September. Simpson other steps were removing fees for adult basic education and English language courses, and making post-secondary tuition free for young people coming out of B.C.’s foster care system.

Committee members include:

• Cheryl Casimir a member of the Ktunaxa Nation near Cranbrook and former director of treaty, lands and resources for the Ktunaxa Tribal Council

• Queenie Choo, CEO of SUCCESS, the largest non-profit social service organization in B.C.

• Trish Garner, an employee of the B.C. Poverty Reduction Coalition and a supporter of Raise the Rates, an an anti-poverty activist group in East Vancouver

• Wes Hewittt, executive director of the Port Alberni Shelter Society

• Murry Krause, a former city councillor in Prince George and past president of the Union of B.C. Municipalities

• Hillary Marks, a peer-support worker for the Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness and a shelter worker at Our Place Society

• Rosanna McGregor, executive director of the Cariboo Friendship Society in Williams Lake

• John Millar, a retired physician and former vice-president of the Canadian Institute for Health Information

• Tabitha Naismith, a national board member at ACORN, the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now

• Stephanie Smith, president of the B.C. Government and Services Employees’ Union

• Stacey Tyers, a poverty law advocate and city councillor from Terrace

• Leslie Varley, a member of the Nisga’a Nation and former Indigenous health specialist at Provincial Health Services Authority

Previous story
Supreme Court to rule on Ktunaxa Qat’muk appeal
Next story
NDP moves to limit local election money

Just Posted

Supreme Court to rule on Ktunaxa Qat’muk appeal

Ktunaxa argue religious freedom was violated when ski resort plan was approved near Invermere.

Cranbrook RCMP Investigating Fatal Vehicle Vs Pedestrian Collision

On Saturday, October 28, Cranbrook RCMP responded to an early morning collision… Continue reading

RCMP warn of ongoing scam

Police say con artists are posing as members of the Canada Revenue Agency.

Road construction season wrapping up

For the Townsman The last and the largest of the projects in… Continue reading

Cranbrook Community Theatre’s ‘View From The Bridge’ runs at the Studio Stage Door

Featured here is Barry Borgstrom as the lawyer Alfieri, setting the scene in the opening monologye

Cranbrook Community Theatre’s ‘View From The Bridge’ runs at the Studio Stage Door

Featured here is Barry Borgstrom as the lawyer Alfieri, setting the scene in the opening monologye

The week on the beat: Oct. 16-23

Courtesy RCMP For the week of October 16 to 23 Cranbrook RCMP… Continue reading

All Saints: Making Goodness Attractive

Ever since the mid–8th century, the church in the west marks November 1 as All Saints’ Day.

Everybody legislate now

What’s going on, Quebec? When did you decide to become a police state?

NDP moves to limit local election money

Selina Robinson’s bans corporate, union donations

B.C. poverty reduction starts with committee

28 members, budget of $1.2 million for consultation

UBC team develops system to predict human-caused wildfires

Researchers tracked when forests went green to predict the most risky time for fires

Man charged in First Nations woman’s 2014 killing near Fort St. John

Pamela Napolean’s body was found in a burned cabin

Supreme Court rejects appeals in Dziekanski police-perjury convictions

Polish man died after he was tasered by police at Vancouver International Airport

Most Read