B.C. mom missing for six months now centre of murder investigation

San Li Liao has been missing since May 29 and homicide investigators have taken over the case

SURREY — The homicide team has been called in to investigate the case of a Surrey woman who’s been missing since May 26.

Police say the investigation to date has revealed that San Li Liao, 54, may have been murdered.

Liao’s family reported her missing to the Surrey RCMP on May 29 and a missing person’s investigation was opened.

Surrey RCMP say investigators conducted extensive ground searches, spoke to multiple people, and conducted area canvassing for video surveillance, but Liao has not been found.

“Police have conducted an extensive investigation to locate Ms. Liao but she remains missing and foul play is suspected in her disappearance,” said Corporal Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). “There have been no other cases like Ms. Liao’s that have been reported to the police and investigators continue to pursue leads that may answer the many questions remaining.”

Liao’s vehicle,

pictured, was found near Guildford rec centre after her disappearance.

(Photo: Police handout)

Liao was last seen leaving her work place on May 26 in the 14900-block of 54A Avenue.

Police also say Liao’s green 2000 Toyota Sienna, BC license plate 731XEJ, was located near Guildford rec centre on May 29.

In a June 7 appeal at the Surrey RCMP detachment, Liao’s daughter, Cindy Cheng, described her mom as “the pillar of our family.”

“Her safe return would mean the world to our family, because without her, our family will never be complete.”

Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said at the time that he could not confirm how many tips had been received, but said investigators remain diligent in the quest to locate Liao and “are following up on anything they believe to be relevant.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



