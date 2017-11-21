B.C. mining company stakes claim in Australia

Copper Mountain is set to purchase Cloncurry Copper Project in a $93-million deal.

BC’s Copper Mountain Mining Corporation has announced the $93 million acquisition of an Australian company.

When the move is completed next March it will double CMMC’s production to 160 million pounds of copper per year, and put the Canadian firm in control of expansive mineral claims.

“It’s generating a lot of excitement with our people,” said company president Jim O’Rourke.

Altona Mining’s key asset is a 100 per cent undeveloped open pit, Cloncurry Copper Project, in Queensland Australia, with over 2 billion pounds of copper.

In addition to the identified resources Copper Mountain will be able to explore nearly 4,000 kilometers of “prospective targets” in the mineral rich region.

“The change in the price of copper changed things substantially,” said O’Rourke. “Realistically we are really strong believers in an upcoming bullish copper market and so to have copper assets at this point greatly strengthens the company.”

Not long ago the company’s future was uncertain in the face of depressed copper prices.

“About a year ago, when the price of copper was $2, we were struggling to make ends meet, but with the increase in the price of copper we have been able to gain in terms of some cash but also in terms of paying back some of our debts.”

In the last quarter copper sold at $2.91.

The $93 million price tag will be paid in CMMC stock, and the corporation receives $30 million in cash.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation owns 75 per cent of Copper Mountain Mine in Princeton BC, where it employees 455 people.

The firm recently announced an extended lifespan for that site as the result of positive exploratory drilling.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Council tired of taking the flack for the province’s deer
Next story
Canadians are getting bad advice from the taxman

Just Posted

Townhouse development will be going ahead on 4th Street South

The proposal to build a townhouse-style development on 4th Street South, near… Continue reading

Council tired of taking the flack for the province’s deer

Council voted to proceed with another cull of the city’s deer herd, but not without some words for the Province of B.C.

Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

Firefighters train for ice rescue

Local emergency personnel get hands-on experience at Idlewild Lake.

WATCH: The top stories in Cranbrook this week

Take a look back at the top stories in Cranbrook between Nov. 11-17.

Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

Blues guitar wizard returning to Cranbrook

Colin James plays the Key City Theatre in March, 2018

Cranbrook boy, 6, creates blankets for kids

Elias Quick feels everyone deserves a fuzzy blankets, especially at Cranbrook Transition House and Alberta Children’s Hospital

Barra MacNeils’ Celtic Christmas touches down in Cranbrook Nov. 28

The Barra MacNeil’s national Christmas tour makes its way from coast to… Continue reading

Christmas Village 2017 in support of United Way EK

For the second year in a row, the Cranbrook Townsman, Kimberley Bulletin and Black Press are hosting a magical Christmas village in support of the community.

LGBTQ advocates want military, RCMP to take part in apology

“These are all the organizations that perpetrated past discrimination against the LGBTQ community.”

Canadians are getting bad advice from the taxman

An auditor has found that Canadians are getting bad advice from the taxman, when they can get through

B.C. mining company stakes claim in Australia

Copper Mountain is set to purchase Cloncurry Copper Project in a $93-million deal.

B.C. reporter reflects on covering Charles Manson

Charles Manson, leader of a murderous cult, died on Sunday at 83

Most Read