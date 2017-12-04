B.C. man wrongfully imprisoned for 27 years loses bid for more compensation

The B.C. Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal from Ivan Henry

Ivan Henry, the B.C. man who was wrongfully imprisoned for 27 years, has lost a bid in court to recover more of the money awarded to him.

Henry had sued the province, the federal government, and the City of Vancouver for damages after he was wrongfully convicted of 10 counts of sexual assault back in 1983. He was finally cleared in 2010.

He settled his lawsuits mid-trial with the city and Ottawa, and was awarded damages at trial from the province for breaches of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Henry then appealed an order that said the settlement money should be deducted from the damages against the province.

The B.C. Court of Appeal released a ruling Monday, saying it is not appropriate for Henry to receive “double recovery.”

“If the claims against the City and Canada for breaches of the Charter and negligence had been determined at trial, the overall award would not have been greater than the award against the Province, and retention of the settlement proceeds would therefore constitute double recovery,” the ruling says.

More to come.

