B.C. man devastated after 37 classic, rare cars destroyed in fire

Langley resident Garry Cassidy says many vehicles he lost are irreplaceable

Garry Cassidy feels like he lost 37 loved ones in a devastating fire in the early morning hours of Oct. 25.

The Milner resident was in Palm Springs when he found out that his 123,000-square-foot shop went up in flames, and inside of it, 37 classic and rare vehicles were completely charred.

It took Cassidy 17 years to collect the vehicles.

The fire happened on Cassidy’s property along the 7200 block of 216 Avenue in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Fire Destroys Classic Car Collection in Langley

“We got a phone call at 3:39 on Wednesday morning,” Cassidy told the Times as he stood in front of the burned remains of his car collection.

On the other line was a representative from the security company, who told Cassidy that there was a break-in and a fire alarm and that RCMP and the fire department had been called.

Cassidy said his wife Darlene went on the couple’s iPad and “goes onto our security camera and there was nothing.”

“And we went, ‘Oh my God, this can’t be good,’” Cassidy shared.

Five minutes later, a friend of the couple went to the shop and then called them with the bad news.

“He phoned me and said, “It’s not good,’” Cassidy said.

The oldest car on the shop was a 1931 Ford two-door sedan; his prized possession was a one-of-a-kind 1961 Bel Air convertible.

“Most of my cars were General Motors products,” Cassidy said.

“There’s collectors and there’s flippers. We were collectors. We hardly ever got rid of anything we bought, and this is how we ended up with these many cars.”

The cars and the shop are insured, but the emotional damage has taken a toll on Cassidy.

“It’s not about the insurance,” Cassidy said. “Somebody said, ‘Oh, he probably started it on fire because the market’s down.’ It’s not about the insurance.”

His voice cracking, Cassidy pointed to what was left of one of the cars. “A million dollars wouldn’t replace that car because it’s the only one on the world.

“I had a ’61 Impala convertible, but I can’t tell you it was the only one in the world because it wasn’t. That Bel Air was the only one in the world. So that’s what’s really hard.”

He continued, “This Ferrari… they built 100 Ferraris, 355 F1s in ’99 but only 10 in the whole world were in black. That’s one of 10.”

Cassidy said most of his cars had stories. “That’s what I loved about them.”

Asked if he planned to rebuild, Cassidy answered, “Absolutely.”

“This will be up in about six or seven months,” he said. “I always say to people, ‘You drive by my place on Saturday morning, if the gate’s open, and if my pickup is parked in front of the shop, come in. I would love you to come and see my cars.”

“I’m only the keeper of them.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.


troy.landreville@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy
Next story
UPDATED: One man arrested following high-risk police incident in Kamloops

Just Posted

Road construction season wrapping up

For the Townsman The last and the largest of the projects in… Continue reading

Top officials tour through hospital

Interior Health CEO and board chair come to Kootenays on listening tour.

Starlight Campaign tenth year: small items make the biggest difference

Paul Rodgers The Starlight Campaign begins its tenth annual fundraising drive on… Continue reading

City rezones property for apartment building

Neighbours bring concerns about property values, traffic safety to council.

Peabody election win officially certified

Cranbrook municipal byelection sees a dismal turnout of only 15.4 per cent.

Watch: The winners of Cranbrook Townsman Poetry Challenge 2017

Congratulations to the winners of the Cranbrook Townsman’s 2017 Poetry Challenge. They are Barbara Phillips, Will Ayling and Bob Wakulich

The week on the beat: Oct. 16-23

Courtesy RCMP For the week of October 16 to 23 Cranbrook RCMP… Continue reading

All Saints: Making Goodness Attractive

Ever since the mid–8th century, the church in the west marks November 1 as All Saints’ Day.

Everybody legislate now

What’s going on, Quebec? When did you decide to become a police state?

B.C. man devastated after 37 classic, rare cars destroyed in fire

Langley resident Garry Cassidy says many vehicles he lost are irreplaceable

Neighbours recount alarming discovery

Police search Silver Creek property adjacent to where car abandoned

B.C. cities, police want money to enforce new pot laws

Feedback so far includes recommendations from Port Coquitlam and View Royal

Las Vegas shooting victim goes offline to escape Internet trolls

An Okanagan man who survived the Vegas shooting is being harassed by conspiracy theorists …

Local climbing gym hosting competition

Approximately 200 athletes from BC and Alberta expected to attend.

Most Read