Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy. (Black Press files)

B.C. launches new drug-checking program, expands fentanyl testing

The program includes new machinery that tests illicit drugs, as well as fentanyl testing strips

B.C. is launching a drug checking pilot program that can test opioids, stimulants and other drugs for traces of fentanyl in an effort to combat the growing overdose crisis in the province.

The program includes the implementation of a new Fourier-Transform Infrared Spectrometer machine in Vancouver, which can test drugs for deadly opioids and contaminants in minutes. The machine will be used as a year-long pilot project at two supervised consumption sites in Vancouver.

Fentanyl test strips will also be made available at all supervised consumption and overdose prevention sites in B.C.

During an announcement in Vancouver Friday, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy called drug checking an integral piece to preventing overdoses.

“We are expanding the piloting of drug testing right across British Columbia,” Darcy said. “This information can save a person’s life.”

More than 1,100 British Columbians have died by an overdose in the first nine months of 2017.

The stark death toll this year is expected to double the number of lives lost last year, with a growing percentage of fentanyl being found.

READ MORE: September least deadly month for drug overdose this year: coroner

READ MORE: Fentanyl-linked overdose deaths soar in B.C.

Overdose deaths by city
Infogram

Previous story
Bad idea to trot out Santa Claus before Remembrance Day
Next story
Diabetes Canada sets up clothing donation bins in Cranbrook

Just Posted

Wild Theatre’s ‘The Lodge:’ When double-bookings go terribly wrong

The Wild Drama season is underway and approaching opening night for its… Continue reading

WATCH: Barenaked Ladies live at the Key City Theatre

The Canadian rock legends performed songs from their new album as well as their numerous hits

RCMP deliver Q3 crime stats

Calls for mental health issues decreasing due to work by mental health liasion officer.

Serious injuries in Highway 95A accident

RCMP respond to collision near Mission-Wycliffe Road Tuesday night.

Peabody debuts at city council meeting

Mike Peabody, who won a local byelection, officially joins mayor and colleagues at city hall.

WATCH: Barenaked Ladies live at the Key City Theatre

The Canadian rock legends performed songs from their new album as well as their numerous hits

The further adventures of FozzyFest

Paul Rodgers reports on the latest travails of the ‘Little Music Festival That Could’

Diabetes Canada sets up clothing donation bins in Cranbrook

The average person throws away 37 kilograms of clothing and textiles every… Continue reading

Loving and Hating the Church: Part II

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Last week, I wrote the first part of this… Continue reading

Paradise (Papers) by the dashboard light

Carolyn Grant The CRA is reviewing and will take appropriate action.” There’s… Continue reading

Kimberley Alpine Resort gears up for another season

Cold temperatures and snow have helped to build a base on the ski hill.

B.C. launches new drug-checking program, expands fentanyl testing

The program includes new machinery that tests illicit drugs, as well as fentanyl testing strips

Bad idea to trot out Santa Claus before Remembrance Day

A Montreal shopping mall criticized for bringing out Santa an hour before ceremonies

TPP meeting postponed after Canada fails to agree

International media blames Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the meeting’s sudden cancellation

Most Read