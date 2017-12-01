B.C. launches emergency response centre to curb overdose deaths

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy says centre to connect provincial, local teams

The provincial government is launching a multi-tiered overdose emergency response centre to better connect regional and local social workers, health authorities, first responders and others.

On Friday, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy announced the centre will be located out of the Vancouver General Hospital, seeing as the city has the highest number of overdose deaths.

Between January and September this year, more than 1,100 people have died of an overdose in B.C., compared to 981 in 2016, and 519 in 2015.

“We are escalating our response, not just to prevent overdose deaths today, but to get at the very heart of the crisis so that no one has to lose another loved one,” Darcy said.

Led by Vancouver Coastal Health chief medical health officer Dr. Patricia Daly, the facility will be made up of experts and full-time health staff in Vancouver, with five regional teams implemented at each health authority.

New teams will be in place by January, Darcy added, in communities identified as having most urgent need.

Overdose deaths by city
Infogram

The teams will focus on four priorities: expanding harm reduction through more access to treatment and housing, increasing access to Naloxone and training, implementing more drug testing systems at overdose prevention centres, and offering more drug substitution programs.

Currently, only 200 people have access to drug substitution programs, all located within the Downtown Eastside.

In November, Darcy announced two pilot projects: a new drug-checking program at a Vancouver overdose prevention centre, and expanding the supply of fentanyl test strips across B.C.

Previous story
Funeral chain creates visual campaign to show dangers of fentanyl
Next story
Charges stayed against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six massacre

Just Posted

Women’s and Men’s resource centres launch unique enterprise

Two local centres working for people facing upheaval in their lives have joined forces in a first-of-a-kind partnership, to create a business to raise funds, raise awareness, and help their clients.

Parliament welcomes Cranbrook’s Special Olympians

Roxana Podrasky, Erin Thom and Jonathan Robins given standing ovation in House of Commons

Jaffray and area residents oppose community plan

The majority of Jaffray residents voiced their overwhelming opposition to the newly… Continue reading

Cranbrook RCMP make meth, fentanyl bust

Police seized almost an ounce of methamphetamines and Fentanyl,Tuesday, Nov. 28

Christmas Village at the Royal Alexandra Hall

Our Christmas Village is up and glowing down at the Royal Alexandra Hall. Come down for a wander, and support the United Way East Kootenay.

WATCH: The week in review

A quick look back at some of this week’s top news stories in Cranbrook

WATCH: The week in review

A quick look back at some of this week’s top news stories in Cranbrook

Man Back in Custody After Second Drug Seizure in Two Days

A Cranbrook resident is back behind bars and facing new charges after… Continue reading

The small-c commute: I love it

I have lived, worked and studied all over Canada, and I have driven it all.

Cranbrook Elementary Mass Choir Concert celebrates 37 years

A rich and spirited local tradition continues forth this year with the… Continue reading

B.C. launches emergency response centre to curb overdose deaths

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy says centre to connect provincial, local teams

Let’s go skating! That’ll be $5 million please.

All together now… There’s a rink, on the Hill, funded by a… Continue reading

Down to final four at volleyball AAA championships

Trio of Surrey teams and Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Wild in final four at BC AAA senior boys volleyball championships at Langley Events Centre

Charges stayed against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six massacre

Court grants application to have first-degree murder and conspiracy charges essentially dropped

Most Read