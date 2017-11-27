Illegal firearms task force leader Wayne Rideout (left) and RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jim Gresham speak to reporters at the B.C. legislature Nov. 27, 2017. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. government calls for better gun control

Stolen, legally sold and imitation weapons used by criminals

The B.C. government is calling for better tracking of legal gun sales and a ban on selling imitation firearms to people aged 18 or younger.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth released a task force report on illegal gun use Monday at the B.C. legislature. It warns of “straw purchasers” of guns from legitimate retailers who then sell them to criminal gangs who use them in the drug trade.

Jim Gresham, the RCMP’s assistant commissioner and gang expert for B.C., said imitation handguns are a bigger problem than they appear, such as when young people show a gun and police have to respond as if it is real. Criminals released from jail are prohibited from owning weapons, so they buy a realistic imitation to stick in their belt for effect when making a drug deal, Gresham said.

Farnworth said he prefers a national approach to restricting sale of imitation guns, but action is needed.

“Right now it’s legal to take one to school,” Farnworth said.



