B.C. Conservatives leader condemns MLA comments

Interim B.C. Conservatives leader Scott Anderson unhappy with Shuswap MLA video

Scott Anderson

Interim BC Conservative Party Leader Scott Anderson of Vernon is condemning the BC Liberal party’s use of the term “illegitimate government” in reference to B.C.’s governing NDP.

In a twitter video, Shuswap Liberal MLA Greg Kyllo referred twice to the current NDP government as “illegitimate.” Rich Coleman, interim leader of the BC Liberal Party, subsequently retweeted the video.

“It is one thing to be sore losers when a party loses an election to another party,” said Anderson. “But it is quite another to take that a step further and irresponsibly imply that the resulting government is in some way unlawful or improper.

“My concern is that this tactic of trying to delegitimize a duly elected political opponent is not just a vulgar attack on another political party – in this case the NDP – but an attack on our form of government. It calls into question the foundations of our very democracy by suggesting that in spite of following the letter and spirit of the law, the result is still unlawful.”

Anderson said Canada has one of the most respected forms of government in the world, “responsible for maintaining an orderly transfer of power between parties since B.C. entered Confederation in 1871.”

Kyllo’s comments, said Anderson, are an attack to the process.

“I can understand why one relatively inexperienced MLA might have an irresponsible slip of the tongue, twice, on a published video,” said Anderson. “But to have that irresponsible statement endorsed and further disseminated by the interim leader of a Canadian political party is frankly outrageous.

“Neither I nor the BC Conservative Party are happy with the fact that B.C. is once again under an NDP government. But we live in Canada, not in a banana republic, and I suggest that the BC Liberals try to remember that and behave with a little more decorum.”

Anderson is currently a councillor for the City of Vernon.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gregg Zaun fired from Sportsnet for “inappropriate behaviour”
Next story
Former Trump adviser charged with lying to FBI

Just Posted

Women’s and Men’s resource centres launch unique enterprise

Two local centres working for people facing upheaval in their lives have joined forces in a first-of-a-kind partnership, to create a business to raise funds, raise awareness, and help their clients.

Parliament welcomes Cranbrook’s Special Olympians

Roxana Podrasky, Erin Thom and Jonathan Robins given standing ovation in House of Commons

Jaffray and area residents oppose community plan

The majority of Jaffray residents voiced their overwhelming opposition to the newly… Continue reading

Cranbrook RCMP make meth, fentanyl bust

Police seized almost an ounce of methamphetamines and Fentanyl,Tuesday, Nov. 28

Christmas Village at the Royal Alexandra Hall

Our Christmas Village is up and glowing down at the Royal Alexandra Hall. Come down for a wander, and support the United Way East Kootenay.

Staff and volunteers go into overdrive at Food Bank

As the holidays approach the Cranbrook Food Bank’s workload increases

Man Back in Custody After Second Drug Seizure in Two Days

A Cranbrook resident is back behind bars and facing new charges after… Continue reading

The small-c commute: I love it

I have lived, worked and studied all over Canada, and I have driven it all.

Cranbrook Elementary Mass Choir Concert celebrates 37 years

A rich and spirited local tradition continues forth this year with the… Continue reading

Quesnel to host 2019 belairdirect B.C. Men’s Championship

The province’s best male curlers will compete in the Cariboo in 2019

Donate (virtual) birds today!

Cranbrook Chamber’s Turkey Drive: a legacy of community philanthropy

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: Hugs, and thanks to the kind lady who found my purse… Continue reading

News, notes, happenings and good deals from yesteryear

Dave Humphrey Items compiled from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook… Continue reading

Former Trump adviser charged with lying to FBI

Former President Trump adviser Michael Flynn is set to plead guilty to lying to FBI

Most Read