B.C. Conservatives demand pot rules

The party is demanding the BC NDP government include education on the dangers of cannabis

The B.C. Conservatives are demanding strict rules when it comes to commercialization of pot.

The party is demanding the NDP government include both education on the dangers of cannabis and private sector involvement in the cannabis distribution system.

“Create and advance a robust education plan to alert the citizens of B.C. to the serious risks of both primary and second hand cannabis smoke, and in particular on developing children and teens,” said Scott Anderson, Conservative leader.

“According to numerous experts, there is strong evidence that the brain continues to develop until roughly the age of 25 and that cannabis use can negatively impact that development in numerous ways, including changes to the brain leading to poor performance in school, higher incidence of depression, anxiety and mental illness, and even serve as a gateway drug to more harmful addictive drugs like opioids.”

The Conservatives also want restrictions on the use of recreational cannabis.

“Consumption of alcohol is currently regulated in such a way as to minimize public disturbance and interaction with children, and the B.C. Conservatives will adopt restrictions similar to the restrictions on public consumption of alcohol,” said Anderson.

Anderson is also calling for municipalities to have the power to decide when, where, and if cannabis can be sold within their jurisdictions.

“Municipalities are the front lines in this premature legalization by the federal Liberals and as usual, they are the ones who will directly face the problems created by legalization,” said Anderson, a Vernon city councillor.

“It should be up to individual city or town councils to decide whether or not they want to allow cannabis to be sold within their jurisdictions.”

The Conservatives also want the age limit for legal purchase and consumption of cannabis set at 19 and for private entrepreneurs to compete in the market.

