Apology to Canadians persecuted for being gay coming Nov. 28: Trudeau

Thousands were fired from the military, RCMP and public service because of their sexual orientation

Canadians who were criminally charged or fired from the military or Canada’s civil service because of their sexual orientation will receive a formal apology from the prime minister before the end of month.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Twitter on Sunday that an apology in the House of Commons is coming Nov. 28 for historic wrongs committed against Canadians because they were gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgendered.

A national security purge led to the firing of thousands of Canadians in the military, RCMP and public service because of their sexual orientation starting in the 1950s.

Also, prior to 1966, many Canadians were criminally charged and convicted of gross indecency because they were gay.

Last year, Egale Canada recommended an apology to those Canadians and Trudeau promised he would do so.

On November 28, he will make good on that promise, and by the end of the year expects to introduce legislation to issue pardons to anyone who was convicted because of consensual sexual activity with same-sex partners.

The Canadian Press

