Ambulance design changes urged after B.C. man falls out, dies

A coroner’s jury makes recommendations after hearing about death of Ebony Aaron Wood

A coroner’s jury has made seven recommendations after an inquest into the death of a B.C. man who fell out of an ambulance in Quesnel and suffered a fatal head injury.

Ebony Aaron Wood crashed his truck on Nov. 5, 2016, after a fight with his wife. RCMP arrived and took the 36-year-old into custody. He later complained of chest and shoulder pain and was transferred to an ambulance.

On the way to the hospital, he left the back of the ambulance, fell onto the road and hit his head. He died two days later.

READ MORE: Inquest into death of Ebony Aaron Wood begins

The jury, made up of five women and one man, heard testimony this week before coroner Donita Kuzma at Quesnel court.

They made four recommendations for the BC Ambulance Service, mostly related to ambulance design.

They said the vehicle should allow for two-way communication between paramedics, and the rear-door lock should be moved to limit the patient’s access to it.

Visual indicators should be added so both driver and attending paramedic know all doors are closed and locked, the jury said, and routine checks should include parts of the ambulance that are operational while the ambulance is in motion.

The jury also recommended paramedics and RCMP receive more mental health and substance abuse training, while Mounties should tell paramedics about any harmful behavioural issues a patient might have when he or she is transferred to their care.

The inquest heard about his ongoing drug battle, and that his wife believed he’d been using drugs the night of their fight.

Wood’s death was ruled accidental.

A coroner’s inquest aims to make findings of fact, not fault, as well as recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Previous story
One stick of pepperoni costs Hedley man $500

Just Posted

Forecasters promote avalanche safety awareness

Avalanche Canada advising backcountry enthusiasts to get proper training and equipment.

Oil dumped illegally at Tie Lake Transfer Station

The Regional District of East Kootenay is searching for any information in… Continue reading

Todd Stone campaigns in Cranbrook

BC Liberal leadership hopeful makes pitch to local supporters.

Would-be Dynamiters’ hockey donor says $7.5M is coming

Mike Gould says the money will be there within ten days

Three charged with drug trafficking after Wasa Junction bust

Three people were charged after an arrest at 2:30 am on November… Continue reading

WATCH: The St. Eugene Writer’s Conference

Tapping the creative pool in the Kootenays

Restaurant claimed $8,000 went unpaid

Northwest Grill in Cranbrook asserts man who promised Nitros $7.5 million paid for banquet with NSF cheques

Prostate cancer awareness important with or without moustaches

Paul Rodgers November is here again, and while the Movember movement of… Continue reading

Ambulance design changes urged after B.C. man falls out, dies

A coroner’s jury makes recommendations after hearing about death of Ebony Aaron Wood

Opinion: “Don’t go where I can’t follow!”

Where will Amazon go with newly acquired rights to Lord of the Rings?

MLAs unanimous on B.C. wildfire recovery

Finance committee calls for rapid salvage, reforestation

One stick of pepperoni costs Hedley man $500

A Hedley man enjoyed a snack and then refused to pay for it - landing him in court

Lighthouse offers hope to those facing an abyss

New Cranbrook program supports those with recent dementia diagnosis and their caregivers

UPDATE: Driver dies when truck plunges off logging road near Caycuse

Fatal incident near Caycuse claims life of man in his 60s

Most Read