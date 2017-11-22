Accused in violent Kamloops burglary charged with attempted murder

Accused in violent Kamloops burglary, home invasion charged with attempted murder; victim remains in hospital

  • Nov. 22, 2017 10:10 a.m.
  • News

– Kamloops This Week

Charges have been laid in connection to a pair of violent incidents in east Kamloops on Monday afternoon.

John Andrew Stark, 31, has been charged with eight counts including attempted murder with a firearm, pointing a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault.

The charges stem from incidents on Monday in Campbell Creek.

Related: Police investigate violent Kamloops home invasion

According to police, the incident began just after 4 p.m. when a man returned home from work to find a burglar inside his house. While struggling with the intruder, the homeowner sustained serious injuries, including lacerations to his head. The burglar ran from the home and broke into a nearby house. The homeowner in the second residence confronted the intruder and was stabbed.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said an off-duty Kamloops Mountie saw the suspect leave the second home and chased him, with the suspect running to a third house, where he climbed into a vehicle. The off-duty Mountie managed to keep the suspect in the vehicle until officers arrived.

The stabbing victim has since been released from Royal Inland Hospital, but the other homeowner remains under medical care. RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said no shots were fired during the incident, despite the allegation Stark committed attempted murder with a firearm.

Stark will next appear in court on Dec. 4.

Residents in Campbell Creek told KTW they were shocked by the incidents, which took place on the usually quiet cul de sac of Coyote Drive.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
B.C. teacher punished after sharing inappropriate personal details with students
Next story
Cokato resident receives Order of Canada

Just Posted

Cranbrook snow plow operator helps save elderly man

The 73-year-old man had fallen at his isolated home, and finally was able to call for help

Trouble at the drive-thru

Customer freaks out after finding order not complete

Cokato resident receives Order of Canada

Dr. Bryan Kolb has been instrumental in helping society understand what happens inside our heads

Townhouse development will be going ahead on 4th Street South

The proposal to build a townhouse-style development on 4th Street South, near… Continue reading

Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

Man linked to Shuswap farm where human remains found to appear in court

A rally will be held on the Vernon courthouse steps prior to Curtis Sagmoen’s appearance

Indoor sports facility fundraising campaign starts off strong

Paul Rodgers Fundraising for the KEYSA Indoor Sports Facility was officially kicked… Continue reading

Disturbance Leads to Arrest of Female with Seven Outstanding Warrants

Early Tuesday morning, Nov. 21, Cranbrook RCMP arrested a Cranbrook resident who… Continue reading

Theft of Beer Leads to Police Officer Being Assaulted

Cranbrook resident is currently in custody for theft, resist arrest and assaulting… Continue reading

Cranbrook nurse presented with Lifetime award

Melodie Hull was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the BC Coalition of Nursing Associations at a ceremony held in Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 17.

Wildlife group challenges B.C.’s interpretation of law on destroying bears

Fur-Bearers are challenging a conservation officer’s decision to kill a bear cub near Dawson Creek

Tourism numbers continue to climb in B.C.

The majority of international travellers to British Columbia are coming from Australia

Canadian screen stars want ‘action’ from industry meeting on sexual misconduct

‘Of course there’s been sexual harassment here. Absolutely. No question.’

Most Read