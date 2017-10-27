5 to start your day

Convicted Pitt Meadows councillor not stepping down, B.C. gives renters a break on deposits and more

1. Convicted Pitt Meadows councillor not stepping down

Despite a conviction for sexual assault, anc calls for him to steo down, Coun. David Murray is not stepping down from Pitt Meadows council. See more >

2. Trial date set for man charged with Abbotsford highschool stabbing

Gabriel Brandon Klein, 22, is scheduled to start his trial May 7, 2018 in B.C. See more >

3. B.C. to give renters a break on deposits, rent increases

The legislation is designed to plug a loophole in B.C.’s rental housing restrictions that allows landlords to demand additional rent increases by signing short-term leases with tenants. See more >

4. PHOTOS: Reported hit-and-run at Surrey’s LA Matheson Secondary

Two victims were reportedly taken to hospital Thursday evening, after being involved in an altercation. See more >

5. B.C.’s youth in foster care need more help to do well in school: watchdog

Graduation rates have gone up by 10 per cent between 2012/13 and 2014/15, but that rate still lags behind those for youth not in care. See more >

Starlight Campaign tenth year: small items make the biggest difference

Paul Rodgers The Starlight Campaign begins its tenth annual fundraising drive on… Continue reading

City rezones property for apartment building

Neighbours bring concerns about property values, traffic safety to council.

Peabody election win officially certified

Cranbrook municipal byelection sees a dismal turnout of only 15.4 per cent.

Liberal leadership race stops in Cranbrook

Former provincial cabinet minister Andrew Wilkinson makes his case to local party members.

Hockey teams, figure skaters back in action after equipment retrieved from Fernie Memorial Arena

For the past week, Fernie hockey players and figure skaters have been… Continue reading

Watch: The winners of Cranbrook Townsman Poetry Challenge 2017

Congratulations to the winners of the Cranbrook Townsman’s 2017 Poetry Challenge. They are Barbara Phillips, Will Ayling and Bob Wakulich

The week on the beat: Oct. 16-23

Courtesy RCMP For the week of October 16 to 23 Cranbrook RCMP… Continue reading

All Saints: Making Goodness Attractive

Ever since the mid–8th century, the church in the west marks November 1 as All Saints’ Day.

Everybody legislate now

What’s going on, Quebec? When did you decide to become a police state?

Reflections on the 24 Hour Photo Challenge

Paul Rodgers Sometimes deciding to do something without really thinking it through… Continue reading

Introducing the Abbotts

Cranbrook Community Theatre inaugurates new awards for local drama

Symphony of the Kootenays: Beethoven, Rosauro, Strauss open new season

Yme Woensdregt The Symphony of the Kootenays is back for another season… Continue reading

Arthur Miller’s gritty Greek tragedy

Cranbrook Community Theatre opens season with ‘View From The Bridge’

