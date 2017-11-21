3,800-plant grow-op busted on First Nation reserve

Three men face charges after RCMP bust a large drug operation on the Soowahlie Reserve near Chilliwack

  • Nov. 21, 2017 3:00 p.m.
  • News

Three men face charges and 3,800 plants were seized at a marijuana grow operation busted on the Soowahlie Reserve near Cultus Lake on Nov. 16.

Mounties say the investigation stemmed from a call made to the RCMP on Nov. 7 by an individual requesting police assistance at a property in the 4600-block of Sweltzer Creek Road.

Mechanical noises and suspicious structures on the property were reported to the Chilliwack Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) by General Duty (GD) officers on scene.

On Nov. 16 CRU officers supported by the Chilliwack Prolific Offender Suppression Team (POST) and First Nation Policing executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) warrant to search buildings on the property.

Three men were taken into custody and 3,800 marihuana plants were seized by police during the raid.

The three men were later released from police custody, and RCMP will submit all circumstances of the investigation in a report to Federal Crown Counsel for charge assessment.

“Alert GD officers and timely investigation by CRU were key to preventing a large quantity of drugs from reaching the streets of our community,” Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said.

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits B.C.
Next story
New B.C. rehab centre opened in memory of son

Just Posted

Townhouse development will be going ahead on 4th Street South

The proposal to build a townhouse-style development on 4th Street South, near… Continue reading

Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

Council tired of taking the flack for the province’s deer

Council voted to proceed with another cull of the city’s deer herd, but not without some words for the Province of B.C.

Firefighters train for ice rescue

Local emergency personnel get hands-on experience at Idlewild Lake.

WATCH: The top stories in Cranbrook this week

Take a look back at the top stories in Cranbrook between Nov. 11-17.

Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

Indoor sports facility fundraising campaign starts off strong

Paul Rodgers Fundraising for the KEYSA Indoor Sports Facility was officially kicked… Continue reading

Disturbance Leads to Arrest of Female with Seven Outstanding Warrants

Early Tuesday morning, Nov. 21, Cranbrook RCMP arrested a Cranbrook resident who… Continue reading

Theft of Beer Leads to Police Officer Being Assaulted

Cranbrook resident is currently in custody for theft, resist arrest and assaulting… Continue reading

Cranbrook nurse presented with Lifetime award

Melodie Hull was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the BC Coalition of Nursing Associations at a ceremony held in Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 17.

Brewers create anti-fascist ale

Not For Nazis Nut Brown Ale made in the Shuswap will be ready in time for Christmas

LETTER: Jumbo is part of Ktunaxa territorial claim

Ktunaxa Nation Council responds to Tom Fletcher column

3,800-plant grow-op busted on First Nation reserve

Three men face charges after RCMP bust a large drug operation on the Soowahlie Reserve near Chilliwack

VIDEO: Government approves funding of $750,000 drug for B.C. woman

Approval comes one day after province announces funding for Soliris on a case-by-case basis

Most Read