Letter: Time for Canada to move away from production and transport of fossil fuels

Send your letters to editor@oakbaynews.com

Thank you for publishing the article by David Suzuki. I appreciate his long-time efforts as a scientist to inform the public about the causes and effects of climate change.

Like many British Columbians, I am very concerned about the potential effects of a diluted bitumen spill in our coastal waters. There is no such thing as a “world class spill response.” There is too much at stake for our sea-life, our wildlife, our communities and our economy to put our coast at such risk. We here in BC have little to gain from Kinder Morgan and much to lose.

I agree with Mr. Suzuki that it is time for us as a country to move away from the production and transport of fossil fuels and to live up to our commitment to the Paris Climate Accord. Our future depends on the decisions we make today. With our forests on fire this past summer and extreme climate events now happening frequently around the globe, we have no time to waste.

Kathryn Ogg

Oak Bay

Previous story
Liabilities of a rapacious industry

Just Posted

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

UPDATED: Hydro lines down near Moyie

Hydro lines affecting traffic on Highway 3 south of Moyie.

One injured in Cranbrook stabbing

Shortly before midnight, Cranbrook RCMP were called to a report of a… Continue reading

Speaking Earth provides guests with totally unique Ktunaxa experience

Paul Rodgers There is a painting and quote of Elder Mary Paul… Continue reading

Fire activity waning in the region

Highway 3 has reopened in the Crowsnest Pass as Alberta firefighters are… Continue reading

Inspiring the next generation

Chris Hadfield shares his experience as one of Canada’s most decorated astronauts.

Eratosthenes, now more than ever

As it turns out, the world is round. There are some who may disagree with this statement, but it was proven just the other day.

Fetch me a pizza; don’t spare the truffles

How do you forget that you own a chateau in France? Does it just slip your mind?

How the Bible Works

Someone asked me recently if I believed in the Bible. I said, “No.”

Parents, stand close and stare into the abyss

Moms the Word 3: Nest ½ Empty” plays the Key City Theatre, Friday November 10

B.C. NDP convention set for Victoria

Premier, federal leader Jagmeet Singh to add energy

Silver Creek farm search expands north

RCMP were seen collecting evidence three kilometres north of the farm where human remains were found

B.C. school trustee calls LGBTQ school program ‘weapon of propaganda’

Chilliwack’s Barry Neufeld published the comments on his Facebook page

B.C. couple hope boat drone becomes first to cross Atlantic

Colin and Julie Angus of Victoria to have drone collect environmental data en route

Most Read