RCMP confirm body that of missing teacher

RCMP have confirmed that a body recovered from Crawford Creek near Creston is believed to be that of Alvin Dunic, who was reported missing at the end of May.

According to a press release, RCMP responded to the report of a body found in Crawford Creek on Wednesday, with Nelson Search and Rescue and BC Ambulance Service assisting with the recovery efforts.

Police continue to assist the BC Coroners Service with the investigation.

Dunic, a teacher with the Crawford Bay Elementary-Secondary School, was reported missing on May 29, after going for a walk.

A search began immediately that included police resources, search and rescue technicians throughout the East and West Kootenay region, and community volunteers from Crawford Bay. RCMP Divers also conducted searches from the outflow of Crawford Creek into Kootenay Lake.

The search was called off after seven days, however, investigators suspected that Dunic had fallen into Crawford Creek and perished.