Equitas expects appeal court’s decision on veteran charter Monday

B.C.-based veterans advocacy group filed class-action suit against federal government in 2012

A BC Court of Appeal decision on a class-action lawsuit filed by the Equitas Society – which challenged the federal government’s New Veterans Charter – is expected Monday, according to a news release issued by the White Rock-based veteran-advocacy group Thursday afternoon.

The New Veterans Charter replaced veterans’ lifelong pensions when it was created in 2006. Equitas – which, since forming, has fought to bring back lifelong pensions for veterans – filed the suit in 2012. It was then appealed by the Canadian government.

The decision is expected to be handed down Monday morning by 10 a.m., according to the release.

