Image of video posted to the Youtube account of Michael Fujiwara.

YouTube Canada Reveals the top videos of 2017

From a sea lion that got a bit too frisky to a toddler stealing popcorn from Prince Harry - we watched it all

It’s that time again, to jump into the way-back machine for #YouTube Rewind – YouTube’s annual look back at the year that was.

This year Canadians headed to YouTube to gasp at a sea lion who got a bit too frisky, to giggle as a toddler stole popcorn from Prince Harry, and to fall in love with falling in love.

The country also gathered around screens to watch as April the Giraffe gave birth to her baby, Tajiri, live in front of an audience of 1.2 million, setting a new record for the most popular livestream on YouTube.

And, we all held our breath as we watched a super Canadian standoff as a moose and a wolf squared off in a Northern Ontario lake.

From Eminem’s blistering political cypher at the BET Awards to some perfectly executed ping pong trick shots, these were the moments that had us watching, clicking and sharing.

Canada’s Top Trending Videos of 2017 were;

  1. Sea lion drags girl into Steveston waters
  2. Eminem Rips Donald Trump in BET Hip Hop Awards Freestyle Cypher
  3. Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Cam
  4. Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect
  5. Northern Ontario Moose vs Wolf
  6. Woman interrupted during BBC interview
  7. Sneaky toddler steals Prince Harry’s popcorn
  8. In a Heartbeat – Animated Short Film
  9. $1 donut vs. $100 donut
  10. France 24 en direct – 24 hour livestream news channel

2017 also saw some major new records broken in music, most notably by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s massive global hit.

Despacito sits at the top of 2017’s top music video list — not just as the most-viewed music video for year, but as the most viewed YouTube video of all time with 4.4 billion views.

Justin Bieber set new records this year – his remix of Despacito, along with his appearance on DJ Khaled’s I’m The One mean that the Biebs can now lay claim to 4 videos that have broken the one billion view threshold.

Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do set the all-time record for most views in the first 24 hours, earning 43.2 million views in its first day.

Among the top ten debuts in YouTube history, seven were released in 2017.

Canada’s Top Music Videos of 2017

  1. Luis Fonsi – Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee
  2. Ed Sheeran – Shape of You [Official Video]
  3. DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne – I’m the One
  4. Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
  5. Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
  6. Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do
  7. The Weeknd – Reminder
  8. Zedd & Alessia Cara – Stay (Lyric Video)
  9. Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
  10. Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back

When it came to movies, we saw studios get even more creative with their pre-marketing campaigns, with both Thor: Ragnarok and Deadpool 2 releasing a series of short films on YouTube that played up their comedic main characters.

But as we wait for the release of the next instalment of Star Wars on December 15, the teaser trailer for this highly anticipated film claims the top spot in this year’s ranking.

Canada’s Top Movie Trailers of 2017

  1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi Official Teaser
  2. IT – Official Teaser Trailer
  3. Thor: Ragnarok Teaser Trailer
  4. Black Panther Teaser Trailer
  5. DEADPOOL 2 Teaser Trailer (2018)
  6. JUSTICE LEAGUE – Official Trailer 1
  7. THE BOSS BABY “Diapers” Trailer Tease (Animation, 2017)
  8. THE EMOJI MOVIE Trailer 1 – 3 (2017)
  9. BLADE RUNNER 2049 – Official Trailer
  10. SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING – Official Trailer #2

