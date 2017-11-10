Wild Theatre’s ‘The Lodge:’ When double-bookings go terribly wrong

The Wild Drama season is underway and approaching opening night for its first production — The Lodge, a comedy written by Drama Instructor Mary Hamilton. The cast is pictured above. The play’s premise is a single mother and her teen-age daughter running a lodge, who’ve booked a school group from Calgary to do a team-building weekend. But in walks an old boyfriend — a hunting guide, along with a trophy hunter and his entourage, and the comic madness ensues from the double booking — as it always does. The Lodge opens Thursday, Nov. 23, and runs Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24 and 25. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. The run concludes Sunday, Nov. 26, with a 2:30 p.m matinee. Tickets at the Key City Theatre box office. Barry Coulter photo