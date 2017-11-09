WATCH: Barenaked Ladies live at the Key City Theatre

The Canadian rock legends performed songs from their new album as well as their numerous hits

With a career spanning nearly 30 years and over 15 studio albums, Scarborough, Ontario’s Barenaked Ladies are one of Canada’s most prolific rock music exports. On Wednesday, November 8 they descended upon Cranbrook and performed numerous cuts from their most recent record, dubbed “Fake Nudes”, as well as keeping the crowd at Key City Theatre satisfied with their seemingly countless hits.

In keeping with their lighthearted, humorous nature, the group had a very special opening act … themselves! They came on stage on a miniature set up, with a curtain concealing their full rig, introduced themselves as the world’s greatest BnL cover band and played for about 30 minutes, with plenty of jovial banter between them and the crowd.

Then, after a brief intermission, the group took the stage in full form — drummer not on a tiny kit — and got the crowd roaring right off the bat with their hit from 1992, “Brian Wilson.”

See below for a quick video of that moment:

Words, photo and video by Paul Rodgers

paul.rodgers@cranbrooktownsman.com

 

Previous story
Know It All

Just Posted

WATCH: Barenaked Ladies live at the Key City Theatre

The Canadian rock legends performed songs from their new album as well as their numerous hits

RCMP deliver Q3 crime stats

Calls for mental health issues decreasing due to work by mental health liasion officer.

Serious injuries in Highway 95A accident

RCMP respond to collision near Mission-Wycliffe Road Tuesday night.

Peabody debuts at city council meeting

Mike Peabody, who won a local byelection, officially joins mayor and colleagues at city hall.

Constitutional challenge in polygamy case delayed

Legal process for fundamentalist Mormon leader found guilty of polygamy grinds to a halt.

WATCH: Barenaked Ladies live at the Key City Theatre

The Canadian rock legends performed songs from their new album as well as their numerous hits

Kimberley Alpine Resort gears up for another season

Cold temperatures and snow have helped to build a base on the ski hill.

Horgan backs name calling ban in B.C. legislature, admits ‘lowering debate’

Speaker Darryl Plecas to no longer allow questions that refer to cabinet ministers by nicknames

Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Transport Canada amends list of prohibited items

September least deadly month for drug overdose this year: coroner

Carfentanil was detected in 37 deaths between June and September

Family lore fuels Jacob’s children’s book

Paul Rodgers Cranbrook born and bred writer and communications professional extraordinaire Jody… Continue reading

Cranbrook Legion’s 2016 Poppy Campaign raises $50K

Remembrance Day ceremonies set for Saturday, Nov. 11

Curves Cranbrook raises funds for Breast Cancer Month

Members at Curves in Cranbrook raised approximately $1,200 over the month of… Continue reading

A clue to the toys that have reached superstardom

The paper airplane and Wiffle Ball are the newest inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame

Most Read

  • WATCH: Barenaked Ladies live at the Key City Theatre

    The Canadian rock legends performed songs from their new album as well as their numerous hits