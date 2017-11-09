WATCH: Barenaked Ladies live at the Key City Theatre

The Canadian rock legends performed songs from their new album as well as their numerous hits

With a career spanning nearly 30 years and over 15 studio albums, Scarborough, Ontario’s Barenaked Ladies are one of Canada’s most prolific rock music exports. On Wednesday, November 8 they descended upon Cranbrook and performed numerous cuts from their most recent record, dubbed “Fake Nudes”, as well as keeping the crowd at Key City Theatre satisfied with their seemingly countless hits.

In keeping with their lighthearted, humorous nature, the group had a very special opening act … themselves! They came on stage on a miniature set up, with a curtain concealing their full rig, introduced themselves as the world’s greatest BnL cover band and played for about 30 minutes, with plenty of jovial banter between them and the crowd.

Then, after a brief intermission, the group took the stage in full form — drummer not on a tiny kit — and got the crowd roaring right off the bat with their hit from 1992, “Brian Wilson.”

See below for a quick video of that moment:

Words, photo and video by Paul Rodgers

paul.rodgers@cranbrooktownsman.com