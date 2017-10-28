VIDEO: Top 5 highest grossing ‘Star Wars’ movies

The force is still strong in the “Star Wars” franchise.
Here are the five-best performing movies of all-time (all figures in U.S. dollars):
Which movie was your favourite?
The force is still strong in the “Star Wars” franchise.
Here are the five-best performing movies of all-time (all figures in U.S. dollars):
For the Townsman The last and the largest of the projects in… Continue reading
Interior Health CEO and board chair come to Kootenays on listening tour.
Paul Rodgers The Starlight Campaign begins its tenth annual fundraising drive on… Continue reading
Neighbours bring concerns about property values, traffic safety to council.
Cranbrook municipal byelection sees a dismal turnout of only 15.4 per cent.
Congratulations to the winners of the Cranbrook Townsman’s 2017 Poetry Challenge. They are Barbara Phillips, Will Ayling and Bob Wakulich
Courtesy RCMP For the week of October 16 to 23 Cranbrook RCMP… Continue reading
Ever since the mid–8th century, the church in the west marks November 1 as All Saints’ Day.
After contractors found a book behind a wall, a Saanich homeowner used social media to find its author
Nine of 10 seniors’ homes don’t meet provincial standard
Langley resident Garry Cassidy says many vehicles he lost are irreplaceable
Police search Silver Creek property adjacent to where car abandoned
Which movie was your favourite?