Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

Performers at Locals Coffee House in Cranbrook gathered for an impromptu Four Strong Winds prior to their sets, Nov. 18, 2017. Locals is a popular concert series out of the Studio Stage Door theatre, featuring local musicians, singers and songwriters. Five shows run over the fall and winter, and every one is sold out. Performing Saturday were Jim Buhler, Alan Kimmel, Dave Grieve, Ferdy Belland, Darrin Jamieson, Trevor Crawley, Mike Kidd, Alison Kidd, Brion Brons, Jon Bisset, Janine Grieve, Mike Hepher an Clayton Parsons. Mike Peabody served as MC.

