VIDEO: Amazon to launch a new Lord of the Rings series

Online mega-retailer has been looking for a show to rival Netflix’s Game of Thrones

Amazon says it has bought the rights to a “Lord of the Rings” prequel series.

The new multi-season series is Amazon’s attempt to find its own mega-show like “Game of Thrones, said Sharon Tal Yguado, the head of scripted series at Amazon Studios.

“The Lord of the Rings is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen,” said Yguado.

It will feature stories based on author J.R.R. Tolkien’s original writings, as well as a potential spin-off series.

Previous story
Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true

Just Posted

A week of snowfall records

Nov. 2 snowfall one for the record books, according to Environment Canada.

Hundreds attend community memorial

Friends and family share memories of Hornquist, Smith, Podloski

Wild Theatre’s ‘The Lodge:’ When double-bookings go terribly wrong

The Wild Drama season is underway and approaching opening night for its… Continue reading

WATCH: Barenaked Ladies live at the Key City Theatre

The Canadian rock legends performed songs from their new album as well as their numerous hits

RCMP deliver Q3 crime stats

Calls for mental health issues decreasing due to work by mental health liasion officer.

Watch: Cranbrook’s week in review

A look at the top stories this week in Cranbrook

Watch: Cranbrook’s week in review

A look at the top stories this week in Cranbrook

The further adventures of FozzyFest

Paul Rodgers reports on the latest travails of the ‘Little Music Festival That Could’

Diabetes Canada sets up clothing donation bins in Cranbrook

The average person throws away 37 kilograms of clothing and textiles every… Continue reading

Loving and Hating the Church: Part II

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Last week, I wrote the first part of this… Continue reading

Paradise (Papers) by the dashboard light

Carolyn Grant The CRA is reviewing and will take appropriate action.” There’s… Continue reading

Deer shot in head with crossbow, sparks investigation

$1000 reward available for information leading to conviction

‘Canada needs a better approach:’ Health groups want alternatives to opioids

Groups say best way to reduce opioid addiction is to not prescribe them

Former Team Canada, Team USA hockey captains announce daughter’s birth

Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu’s daughter was born Nov. 5

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Amazon to launch a new Lord of the Rings series

    Online mega-retailer has been looking for a show to rival Netflix’s Game of Thrones