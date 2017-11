The Wild Drama season is underway and its fall production “The Lodge,” a comedy written and directed by Drama Instructor Mary Hamilton, is opening tonight at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook. All sorts of zaniness ensues when the lodge gets double-booked bu two very different groups. The Lodge runs tonight through Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24 and 25. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. The run concludes Sunday, Nov. 26, with a 2:30 p.m matinee. Barry Coulter photos