The Price is Right Live! coming to Western Financial Place in Cranbrook

The Price is Right is the longest running game show in television history. This on-stage traveling version gives fans the chance to experience the excitement up close and in-person.

Western Financial Place in Cranbrook will play host to The Price is Right Live stage show on Wednesday, April 18, at 7:30 pm.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 at Financial Place Box Office, or phone 250 426 SEAT or tickets.cranbrook.ca

The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games from television’s longest running and most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fabulous Showcase.

Want to play? No purchase necessary. But to enter the theatre to watch the show a ticket purchase is required. And ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. The odds of being selected are based on number of registrants.

For an opportunity to be selected as a contestant guests must register in accordance with the following:

• Registration in the Venue lobby opens three hours prior to the show (4:30 pm) and closes 15 minutes priorate the show.

• This is an all ages show, but you must be 19 years or older to register for a chance to go on stage.

• Full rules are available at the box office.

• Contestants will be selected in a random draw.

There are approximately 60 prizes available for each show, with an approximate retail value of $36,000 (US).

• All potential winners will be required to correctly answer a time mathematical skill-testing question.

Playing to near sold out audiences for more than ten years, The Price Is Right Live has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

