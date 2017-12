The Symphony of the Kootenays holds open rehearsals prior to its Cranbrook concerts, a very popular draw.

Led by Music and Artistic Director Jeff Faragher, the Symphony of the Kootenays is made up of musicians from the East and West Kootenays and southern Alberta. It performs four concerts a year in Cranbrook.

Saturday, Dec. 2, was the Symphony’s Christmas concert, “Tis the Season For the Symphony,” at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook.