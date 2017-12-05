Randy Bachman coming to Cranbrook in March, 2018

Tickets for Key City Theatre concert go on sale Friday, Dec. 8

Submitted

One of Cranbrook’s greatest musical icons is touching down at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook this coming spring.

The Key City Theatre continues to attract some of the biggest names in Canadian music. Fans have recently been treated to live concerts from the Downchild Blues Band, The Barenaked Ladies, and Burton Cummings. Blues guitarist/singer Colin James is slated for a show on March 24.

One week before that on March 17, Randy Bachman’s Every Song Tells a Story tour will make a stop in Cranbrook at the Key.

Randy Bachman stands in rarified air as a member of a very exclusive club of recording artists who had number one singles with two different bands — “American Woman” with the Guess Who, and “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet” with Bachman-Turner Overdrive. In a career spanning five decades, Bachman has earned 120 platinum, gold and silver record awards.

Bachman’s distinctive brand of no-holds-barred, guitar-driven rock is instantly recognizable worldwide. As host of of the top- rated CBC and Sirius XM radio program, “Vinyl Tap”, his listeners number in the millions each week.

Fans will not only hear the Bachman Songbook played live in an intimate venue like the Key City Theatre, but they will hear the stories behind how and why the songs were written.

As a special bonus to his ever-popular songs and the stories behind them, Bachman will also pay tribute to the remarkable musical legacy of his early mentor, hero, and inspiration, Beatles guitarist/songwriter George Harrison. As part of the show, Bachman will offer his own uniquely personal interpretation of Harrison’s best known songs.

Tickets for Randy Bachman’s Every Song Tells a Story will go on sale Friday, December 8, at the Key City Theatre Box office, or you can get them by phone sat 250-426-7006, or online at tickets.keycitytheater.com. All seats are reserved and priced at $60 including gst and service charges. Tickets will ber limited to 4 per person..

Randy Bachman’s Every Song Tells a Story is a presentation of the Kootenay Concert Connection in association with the Drive 102.9 and the Townsman in Cranbrook.

