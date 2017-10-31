Power In The Music: Burton Cummings in Cranbrook

Burton Cummings demonstrated why he is still one of Canada’s greats at a sold out concert at the Key City Theatre Sunday, Oct. 29.

Cummings, performing solo at the piano, ran through 50 years of Guess Who hits and excerpts from his own remarkable solo career, in fine rock and roll voice and keyboard wizardry. He added a few surprises — Smoke Gets in Your Eyes, Mack the Knife, and what Rod Stewart as Gordon Lightfoot’s favourite singer would sound like.

Appearing without a band made for an intimate evening, as if, as he said, the audience was sitting in his living room while he played his songs. A solo performance highlighted his musicianship, warm and amiable personality, and legendary songwriting history.

Rising star Jesse Roper, and Bluesman from Victoria opened the show. Matt MacKenzie photo