Power In The Music: Burton Cummings in Cranbrook

Burton Cummings demonstrated why he is still one of Canada’s greats at a sold out concert at the Key City Theatre Sunday, Oct. 29.

Burton Cummings demonstrated why he is still one of Canada’s greats at a sold out concert at the Key City Theatre Sunday, Oct. 29.

Cummings, performing solo at the piano, ran through 50 years of Guess Who hits and excerpts from his own remarkable solo career, in fine rock and roll voice and keyboard wizardry. He added a few surprises — Smoke Gets in Your Eyes, Mack the Knife, and what Rod Stewart as Gordon Lightfoot’s favourite singer would sound like.

Appearing without a band made for an intimate evening, as if, as he said, the audience was sitting in his living room while he played his songs. A solo performance highlighted his musicianship, warm and amiable personality, and legendary songwriting history.

Rising star Jesse Roper, and Bluesman from Victoria opened the show. Matt MacKenzie photo

Previous story
Darkness on the Waterfront

Just Posted

Power In The Music: Burton Cummings in Cranbrook

Burton Cummings demonstrated why he is still one of Canada’s greats at a sold out concert at the Key City Theatre Sunday, Oct. 29.

Supreme Court to rule on Ktunaxa Qat’muk appeal

Ktunaxa argue religious freedom was violated when ski resort plan was approved near Invermere.

Stetski calls for ammonia phase-out in arenas

Kootenay-Columbia MP rises in the House of Commons to respond to Fernie tragedy.

Cranbrook RCMP Investigating Fatal Vehicle Vs Pedestrian Collision

On Saturday, October 28, Cranbrook RCMP responded to an early morning collision… Continue reading

RCMP warn of ongoing scam

Police say con artists are posing as members of the Canada Revenue Agency.

Cranbrook Community Theatre’s ‘View From The Bridge’ runs at the Studio Stage Door

Featured here is Barry Borgstrom as the lawyer Alfieri, setting the scene in the opening monologye

Darkness on the Waterfront

Cranbrook Community Theatre presents Arthur Miller’s “View From The Bridge”

Letters to the Editor: Oct. 31

Parkland Re-zoning This is the first and only letter I have ever… Continue reading

Police ask family of missing Vernon girl for DNA sample

Police say asking for the DNA sample has no connection to discovery of human remains on farm

Bring back safe prison tattooing to protect health: federal ombudsman

Unsafe tattooing can spread HIV and hepatitis between inmates

Conflict-of-interest screens working well, Trudeau cabinet ministers say

Allegations of conflict of interest that have stalked Finance Minister Bill Morneau

Doctor says Canadian-led heart valve surgery details will ‘blow people’s minds’

Vancouver’s Dr. David Wood led a study involving 411 patients

The week on the beat: Oct. 16-23

Courtesy RCMP For the week of October 16 to 23 Cranbrook RCMP… Continue reading

All Saints: Making Goodness Attractive

Ever since the mid–8th century, the church in the west marks November 1 as All Saints’ Day.

Most Read

  • Darkness on the Waterfront

    Cranbrook Community Theatre presents Arthur Miller’s “View From The Bridge”

  • Power In The Music: Burton Cummings in Cranbrook

    Burton Cummings demonstrated why he is still one of Canada’s greats at a sold out concert at the Key City Theatre Sunday, Oct. 29.