Image of White Rock pier from “Likey” video by the South Korean pop group Twice.

New K-pop video featuring Vancouver sites seen by 13 million people in one day

Clips for Twice group’s ‘Likey’ song filmed around Metro Vancouver

Several Metro Vancouver-area sites, including White Rock pier and streets and alleys in downtown Vancouver, are featured in a hit new video by a Korean pop group called Twice.

The video for their “Likey” song was shot at several locations in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

In one scene, a member of the all-girl group is shown holding a sparkler on the White Rock pier as a train rushes by.

Just one day after the video was posted Monday to Youtube by JYP Entertainment, “Likey” had been viewed more than 13 million times.

According to a post on Wikipedia, Twice is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2015 reality show “Sixteen.” The group is composed of nine members, named Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.

