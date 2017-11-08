Know It All

In the gallery at Centre 64

Together we paint by the We Paint! group

In the gallery to November 18. Next up is the Invitational Christmas Gift Show. Opening reception, Sat. November 30, 2 to 4 p.m.

Centre 64 is putting out a call for artists for an open art exhibit attain this coming January. The exhibit theme is Figures, Forms and Faces.

Funtastic Singers

Funtastic Singers have started meeting again on Tuesday evenings 6:45 p.m. at the United Church. Call Audrey Stetski for information: 250 489 5047.

Wed. November 8

Marleyn-Bertoli Duo

Classical music at Studio 64. Tickets $25

Cranbrook Community Theatre

A View from the Bridge

Cranbrook Community Theatre is proud to present “A View from the Bridge”. Written by Arthur Miller, directed by Paul Kershaw, who brings real character to this gritty drama, runs November 8-11, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15/$18 available at Lotus Books. Not to be missed.

Nov. 9 to 13

Writers’ Conference

Nov 9-13 St. Eugene Writer’s Conference

Sharpen those pencils creative cats, because it’s time to focus that inspiration and hone your craft. The St. Eugene Writer’s Conference celebrates the art and craft of literature, bringing together a diversity of writers and poets in an enriching and inspirational environment. Workshops include: Plot Structure, Manuscript Evaluation, Finding your Voice, Fiction/Non-Fiction, Poetry, and Self-Publishing. Sign up now for the workshops that are calling you and take advantage of our excellent accommodation packages. This is the literary getaway that you owe to yourself and to your work. TO REGISTER, CALL 1.866.292.2020 OR EMAIL RESERVATIONS@STEUGENE.CA

Mom’s the Word 3 – Nest 1/2 Empty

Key City Theatre

Friday November 10 at 7:30 pm

A NEW GENERATION OF LAUGHS

From the world-renowned creative team behind the Mom’s the Word series comes a new chapter in their stories of family and fracas. Their kids are grown, their marriages have “evolved,” and their bodies are backfiring. Life doesn’t get any prettier, but it never strays far from ludicrous or poignant as the moms continue to mine their personal history for every embarrassing detail. Filled with insights, secrets, and ribald humour, this brand-new show from the moms you love is both hysterical and deeply touching.

Tickets Start at $37. Buy online at keycitytheatre.com or call 250-426-7006

Fall Blues and Jazz series

Centre 64

Saturday, November 17, Rooster Blues Band, six piece blues band

Nov 17 – 18

Nov 17-18 November Noel Christmas Market

St. Eugene’s November Noel Christmas Market is a great way to discover local talent and lay your hands on special one-of-a-kind gifts for your special one-of-a-kind loved ones. The Market will be open inside the hotel on Friday Nov. 17th from 6-10 pm and Saturday Nov. 18th 12-6 pm and is free to attend. See steugene.ca for a full list of vendors. Wrap yourself in Christmas with November Noel at St. Eugene Golf Resort & Casino.

Sat. November 18

Locals Coffee House

The next Locals Coffee House at Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook is set for Saturday, Saturday November 18th, 2017, at 7:30 pm sharp. Tickets will be available at Lotus Books, but the show will almost certainly sell out, so be sure to get your tickets early to avoid being disappointed.

This month’s performance features Brian Brons, Ferdy Belland, The Sound Principle, Jon and Darrin, The Hephers, Notable Folk

Second Annual Kootenay invitational Artists Showcase

Key City Theatre Lobby

Thursday November 16: 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Friday November 17: 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Saturday November 18: 10 am to 4 pm

Plan to attend our Second Annual Kootenay Invitational Artists Showcase November 16-18, 2017

Friday evening meet with our artists at our reception. Many artists will be in attendance over the three days.

Confirmed artists to date are:

Paul Reimer

Marianne Rennick

Jeanie Miller

Rob Toller

Laila Jensen

Ann Jones

Diane McKee

John de Jong

Dave Burwash

Barbara Guillen

Sat. Nov. 18

An Evening of Mystery

St. Eugene Resort’s November Noel presents the Midnight Mentalist David Thiel on November 18th for a night of thrilling mystery, psychic entertainment, and culinary magic featuring a Christmas buffet and an unforgettable performance that will delight and incite wild laughter. David’s unique talents must be seen to be believed – even then, you may not know what to be believe. Tickets just $75 – stay the night for just $64 more. Call St Eugene Resort to book. Do not miss this incredible showcase of psychic talent and culinary art. http://steugene.ca/en/events_and_offers/an-evening-of-mystery/

Nov. 21 to 25

Turner and Adler present Godspell

At Centre 64, Turner and Adler present an “emotionally moving show” full of fun and fantastic music. Admission is $20 andtickets are available at the Snowdrift Cafe in Kimberley and Lotus Books in Cranbrook.

Tues. November 28

Have Camera

Have Camera Will Travel…. presents Southern Africa

Join Craig Beattie – “Southern Africa-Seascapes, Sands and Safaris”

Slide presentation at Centre 64 on Tuesday, Nov 28 at 7:30 pm

Admission by Donation to the Kimberley Arts ‘Give Us a Lift Campaign’.

Feb 3rd 7th Annual St. Eugene Wedding Fair

Saturday, February 3rd, join us at the 7th Annual St. Eugene Wedding Fair for an incredible showcase of everything that the vibrant Kootenay wedding scene has to offer. Meet with a host of vendors and wedding professionals to compare prices and samples. Admission is only $10 per person, so you can bring your whole entourage. Admission with the Smokehouse Brunch from 10am – 2pm is only $35. Tickets will be available soon.

http://steugene.ca/en/events-and-offers/7th-annual-st-eugene-wedding-fair/#/gallery/recent