Know It All

In the gallery at Centre 64

“Invitational Christmas Gift Show & Sale”

In the gallery from November 21 to December 23. Exhibition Opening Reception Saturday, November 25, 2-4 pm. Come meet the artists & find some unique Christmas Gifts for that special person on your list! Refreshments will be served

Next up in the gallery, January 2 to 27, Figures, Forms and Faces. Opening reception Saturday, Jan. 6 2 – 4 p.m.

Funtastic Singers

Funtastic Singers have started meeting again on Tuesday evenings 6:45 p.m. at the United Church. Call Audrey Stetski for information: 250 489 5047.

Thurs. November 30

Sansei – Mark Ikeda

Key City Theatre

Sansei: The Storyteller uses dance, theatre, and humour to tell the story of one of Canada’s darkest decisions and how the rampant racism of past generations affected the Japanese community today. Mark Ikeda investigates the social climates and hardships when the Ikeda family was labelled enemy aliens. The silver lining? If not for the internment, Mark Ikeda wouldn’t be alive to tell this story today…

Friday, Dec. 1

Anne Marie Scheffler in MILF Life Crisis

Comedy, 8 p.m. Centre 64 Theatre. Tickets $25 available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919/ kimberleyarts@gmail.com or online at eastkootenay.snapd.com

Saturday Dec 2, 2017

Home Grown Coffee House

The next Kimberley Home Grown Music coffee house will be held on Saturday Dec 2nd at 8 pm sharp in the theatre at Centre 64. Doors open at 7:30 pm and Tickets $8 available at Snowdrift Café and Centre 64.

Confirmed performers at this time are Marta Zeegers, Deb and Ben Vanderwerf, James Neve and John Gerlitz. Any one interested in performing at future performances please contact Carol Fergus at 250-427-2258

Saturday, Dec 2

Symphony of the Kootenays

Tis the season for Symphony. Key City Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $32.50, $21 youth

Sat. Dec 9, Sun. Dec. 10

Saltwater Sessions presents Alan Kavanagh.

Centre 64 on the 9th. Doors open at 6:30. Key City Theatre Lobby on the 10th. Doors open 6 p.m.

Saltwater Sessions proudly presents Alan Kavanagh Alan Kavanagh is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Ireland. He has just finished his first album, with the latest single ‘Boston Bay By Morning’ going to number one on the I-Tunes World Music Chart. Alan’s previous single ‘Bitter Man’ also picked up an IMRO award after winning the National Song Contest. He studied Music in DKIT where he received an Honours Bachelors Degree in Solo Performance. Alan lives between Ireland and Canada where he recently performed on Shaw TV’s Stampede City Sessions. Alan is an independent artist but recently signed a publishing deal with ARC Music.

Breathe

The third movie in our Rockies Film Series

Thursday, December 14th, 7 pm at the Key City Theatre

sponsored by Alpine Toyota.

Tickets $12 each available at the Key City Theatre box office weekdays between 10 am – 4:00 pm, or by phone at 250-426-7006 or online at http://www.keycitytheatre.com

In 1950s England, Robin Cavendish (Andrew Garfield) and his wife Diana (Claire Foy) are enjoying a fairy-tale romance when Robin is paralyzed after contracting polio. When an inventor friend (Hugh Bonneville) builds him a wheelchair with a respirator attached, Robin resolves to continue his adventures with his wife, and the couple eventually become advocates for disability rights. Actor Andy Serkis made his directorial debut with this historical drama, which is inspired by a true story. Diana Rigg and Tom Hollander co-star.

All money raised at our film festival and series is returned to the youth in our community through Scholarships, Sam Steele Ambassador program, Youth Exchange Program and Rotary Youth Leadership Awards.

Sunday, December 31

The Producers

Key City Theatre

Sunday December 31 at 7:30pm Tickets $65 A Co-Presentation of Cranbrook Community Theatre & Key City Theatre Directed by Brenda Babinski – Hot on the heels of her smash hits: Young Frankenstein and Spamalot!! Starring well known and beloved local performers, set designers, artists, costumers, prop masters, sound and light designers, and yes Producers!! The New Years Gala includes a Star-studded After Party with great food, entertainment and Bubbly at Midnight. Only 150 tickets Available.

The holidays at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Ice skating parties, skiing with Santa, face painting, Kidz Night Out, The Chocolate Game, New Years night skiing and party in the Platzl. Check out skikimberley.com for all events

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour

NEW – 2 nights Fri, Jan 5 & Sat, Jan 6 at 7:30 pm

At Key City Theatre – one night – $30, 2 nights – $50

Tickets now on sale at Key City Theatre

Sponsored by Wildsight Feb 3rd 7th Annual St. Eugene Wedding Fair

Saturday, February 3rd, join us at the 7th Annual St. Eugene Wedding Fair

for an incredible showcase of everything that the vibrant Kootenay wedding scene has to offer. Meet with a host of vendors and wedding professionals to compare prices and samples. Admission is only $10 per person, so you can bring your whole entourage. Admission with the Smokehouse Brunch from 10am – 2pm is only $35. Tickets will be available soon.