FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Production is resuming next year on the sixth and final season of “House of Cards.”(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

‘House of Cards’ to resume minus star Kevin Spacey

In November, Netflix said it wouldn’t be involved with the series if Spacey remained

Production is resuming next year on the sixth and final season of “House of Cards.”

Taping of the political drama was halted in October amid sexual misconduct allegations against star Kevin Spacey.

Netflix Chief Content Office Ted Sarandos told a conference Monday of the decision, Variety reported.

In November, Netflix said it wouldn’t be involved with the series if Spacey remained. Producer Media Rights Capital suspended him.

Related: Netflix fires Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations

The eight-episode season will focus on co-star Robin Wright. No release date has been announced.

Netflix has said the decision to end the series was made before Spacey was accused of trying to seduce a teenager in 1986. He said he didn’t recall it, but allegations by other men followed.

Spacey’s rep has said he is seeking unspecified treatment

Related: ‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ragged but right

Just Posted

Randy Bachman coming to Cranbrook in March, 2018

Tickets for Key City Theatre concert go on sale Friday, Dec. 8

Symphony of the Kootenays open rehearsal, Saturday, Dec. 2

The Symphony of the Kootenays holds open rehearsals prior to its Cranbrook… Continue reading

Local volunteer recognized by Senate

Glenn Dobie receives medal for volunteerism with Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo.

Jaffray Area OCP does not proceed

Following the public hearing on the Jaffray Area Official Community Plan [OCP]… Continue reading

Kootenay authors gather at Lotus Books

An event at Lotus Books in Cranbrook, Saturday, Dec. 2, featured eight local authors offering previews of new work.

WATCH: Mount Baker engages in 16 Days of Activism Campaign

Paul Rodgers Students and teachers at Mount Baker Secondary School are engaging… Continue reading

WATCH: Mount Baker engages in 16 Days of Activism Campaign

Paul Rodgers Students and teachers at Mount Baker Secondary School are engaging… Continue reading

Audobon calling

Birdwatchers coming together for 118th Christmas Bird Count in East Kootenay

Man charged after allegedly ramming RCMP cruiser

Kamloops RCMP have charged a Barriere man after he allegedly fled from police and struck a police vehicle

Alberta man convicted in Creep Catcher incident

An Alberta man was convicted of criminal harassment for his involvement in a Creep Catchers sting

Liberal MP accuses Tory MP of ‘humiliating’ comments, sexual in nature

Sherry Romanado levelled the accusation against Manitoba MP James Bezan on Monday

Billy Bush says Trump ‘Access Hollywood’ tape is real

The recording of the lewd conversation between Bush and Trump emerged during the 2016 presidential campaign

Canada’s softwood lumber exports to U.S. down

Softwood exports to U.S. down but it’s not causing big financial pinch

‘House of Cards’ to resume minus star Kevin Spacey

In November, Netflix said it wouldn’t be involved with the series if Spacey remained

Most Read

  • Randy Bachman coming to Cranbrook in March, 2018

    Tickets for Key City Theatre concert go on sale Friday, Dec. 8

  • Ragged but right

    Cariboo outlaw-country maverick Joey Onley plays Kimberley

  • ‘House of Cards’ to resume minus star Kevin Spacey

    In November, Netflix said it wouldn’t be involved with the series if Spacey remained