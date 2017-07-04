Guess who’s coming to dinner

For the Townsman

One of the most celebrated rock artists in Canadian music history, will perform at Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre on October 29.

Burton Cummings’ vocal prowess has been rated among the finest in rock music in North America, and his extensive catalogue of songs is the envy of his contemporaries.

Burton is that rare artist who has transcended time, genres and generations, with a body of work that continues to resonate with fans both old and new, and he continues at the top of his game as a performer, singer, songwriter, and recording artist second to none.

With Canada’s original rock ’n’ roll superstars The Guess Who, Burton scored an unprecedented string of international hit singles and albums including, ‘American Woman”, These Eyes”, “Laughing”, “No Time”, “Share the Land”, “Albert Flasher”, “Star Baby”, “Clap for the Wolfman”, and many more, all written or co-written by Burton.

In 1976, Burton began his solo career and achieved a gold record for his single “Stand Tall”. He followed that with a dozen hit singles including “I’m Scared”, “My Own Way To Rock”, “I Will Play A Rhapsody”, “Timeless Love, “Break It To Them Gently”, “Dream Of A Child”, “Fine State Of Affairs”, “Love Dreams” and “You Saved My Soul”.

Burton Cummings has also received numerous honours and awards. He is a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, Canada’s Walk of Fame, multiple Juno award winner, recipient of the Order of Canada, and several BMI awards for over 1 million airplays of his songs, just to name a few.

Beyond those many accolades and accomplishments, he is also unquestionably Canada’s most beloved rock ’n’ roll son. How many Canadian rock stars can boast both a community centre and a performing arts theatre named in their honor? Burton also enjoys a world-wide stature shared by only a handful of Canadian artists.

Burton Cummings “Up Close and Alone” solo concert tour features him on stage performing and recounting the stories behind his best known songs and also sharing personal moments from his career.

Tickets go on sale Friday July 7th at 10 a.m. at the Key City theatre box office or you can get them online at www.keycitytheatre.com or by phone at 250-426-7006. All seats are reserved and priced at $85 including all service charges and taxes.

Limit of four tickets per customer.

Burton Cummings has been described as Canadian rock ’n’ roll royalty, a national treasure, and a living legend. For Burton there has always been one constant: he remains true to himself and his own way to rock.

Burton Cummings Up Close and Alone presented by the Kootenay Concert Connection in association with The Drive 102.9 and the Cranbrook Townsman.