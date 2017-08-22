Country star Dallas Smith coming to Cranbrook this fall

Submitted

One of Canada’s top Country acts is making a stop in Cranbrook this fall, as part of his new tour announced this week.

Platinum selling country star and 604 Records recording artist Dallas Smith this eek announce the 2017 “Side Effects Tour,” kicking off in Halifax on October 12 and hitting Cranbrook’s Western Financial Place November 7.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Smith’s fourth number 1 and third consecutive number one single “Sky Stays This Blue,” a first for a Canadian male country artist.

Smith is making stops in 26 cities across the country before wrapping in Abbotsford on November 18. The national tour will see special guests Lauren Alaina, James Barker Band — who will be appearing with Smith in Cranbrook — Cold Creek County, Michael Ray and The Cadillac Three join Smith for select dates.

Appealing to audiences far beyond the boundaries with sonic layers and a stadium sized voice, Smith not only celebrates his fourth #1 single at Country radio in Canada, but becomes the first Canadian artist in both the Nielsen BDS and Mediabase era to have three consecutive #1 singles and the first Canadian country artist to have three #1 singles from the same album (Side Effects).

Smith recently lit up the stage during the 2017 Juno Awards in Ottawa earlier this year, delivering unparalleled vocals from one of the best voices in country music and the most explosive performance of the night. Currently nominated for four Canadian Country Music Association Awards including Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Album of the Year and the Apple Music Fans’ Choice Award, Smith will take the stage for what will surely be another memorable performance when the CCMA Awards show hits Saskatoon on September 10.

Tickets for Dallas Smith’s Nov. 7 Cranbrook concert at Western Financial Place, with special guests the James Barker Band, go on sale Friday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at www.livenation.com, or charge by Phone 1-250-426-7328. Tickets (incl. GST) $25, $39.50, $55, $65.