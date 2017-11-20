Blues guitar wizard returning to Cranbrook

From the prairies of Saskatchewan to the stages of the world, sharing his talent with some of the greatest and most influential musicians of all time, Colin James has quietly and steadily established himself as one of Canada’s greatest musicians.

A little over a year ago, the six-time Juno Award Winner released his 18th album, “Blue Highways,” where James pays tribute to some of his long time blues idols, including Howlin’ Wolf, Buddy Guy, Robert Johnson, Freddie King Jr., Peter Green, Jimmy Reed, and William Bell.

This collection of some of James’ favourite blues tracks was named the Best Independent Blues Rock CD at the 2017 Independent Blues Awards in August.

In the Spring of 2018, James will take the Colin James Blues Trio on the road for a number of B.C. and Alberta dates. The tour will make a stop in Cranbrook on Saturday, March 24, at Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre. Tickets for this all new show will go on sale Friday, November 24, at the Key City Theatre Box office, or you can book your tickets by phone at 250-426-7006, or order them online at tickets.keycitytheatre.com. All seats are reserved and priced at $48.00 all inclusive. Tickets for this show will inevitably sell very quickly so you are advised to get your tickets early to avoid disappointment.

The Colin James Blues Trio live in concert on March 24, at the Key City Theatre is a presentation of the Kootenay Concert Connection.