The Barra MacNeils touch down in Cranbrook, Tuesday, November 28, at the Key City Theatre.

Barra MacNeils’ Celtic Christmas touches down in Cranbrook Nov. 28

The Barra MacNeil’s national Christmas tour makes its way from coast to coast again this year, starting on Vancouver Island November 20, followed by a long string of additional dates across Canada; finishing up in Glace Bay (NS) at the Savoy Theatre on Saturday, December 23.

The Barra MacNeils touch down in Cranbrook, Tuesday, November 28, at the Key City Theatre.

An East Coast Christmas with the Barra MacNeils features the five Sydney Mines musical siblings with a new show full of seasonal favourites, original tunes, songs, stories and dance – all with their unique Celtic spin. A family tradition for many, the show is a perfect way to celebrate the musical magic that the holidays can bring.

“We are thrilled to be coming back to so many cities and towns across Canada to do our Christmas show,” says Stewart MacNeil. “It is our favourite time of the year and we love to celebrate with our fans.”

The multi-award-winning group is currently working on a new album – due for release in the spring. The release entitled On the Bright Side will feature new recordings of both original and traditional music with the first single out in early December just in time for their tour. A limited release 3-song sampler will be available ONLY at their live shows on the Christmas tour.

The Barra MacNeils are widely regarded as one of the greatest live concert acts in the Celtic world. Their live performance offers a depth of talent that includes multiple lead vocalists, beautiful sibling harmonies, top-drawer instrumental talent on a wide variety of acoustic, stringed, percussion and wind instruments blended with dancing, storytelling, humour and Gaelic songs. It is family entertainment at the highest level.

The Key City Theatre and Western Financial present the Barra MacNeils’ Celtic Christmas, Tuesday, November 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $35 Regular, $29 for Big Ticket Plus Members, $25 for Big Ticket Members. Tickets are available at the Key City Theatre Box Office 250-426-7006 and Online at www.keycitytheatre.com.

Previous story
Blues guitar wizard returning to Cranbrook

Just Posted

Firefighters train for ice rescue

Local emergency personnel get hands-on experience at Idlewild Lake.

Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

WATCH: The top stories in Cranbrook this week

Take a look back at the top stories in Cranbrook between Nov. 11-17.

Forecasters promote avalanche safety awareness

Avalanche Canada advising backcountry enthusiasts to get proper training and equipment.

Oil dumped illegally at Tie Lake Transfer Station

The Regional District of East Kootenay is searching for any information in… Continue reading

Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

Blues guitar wizard returning to Cranbrook

Colin James plays the Key City Theatre in March, 2018

Cranbrook boy, 6, creates blankets for kids

Elias Quick feels everyone deserves a fuzzy blankets, especially at Cranbrook Transition House and Alberta Children’s Hospital

Barra MacNeils’ Celtic Christmas touches down in Cranbrook Nov. 28

The Barra MacNeil’s national Christmas tour makes its way from coast to… Continue reading

Christmas Village 2017 in support of United Way EK

For the second year in a row, the Cranbrook Townsman, Kimberley Bulletin and Black Press are hosting a magical Christmas village in support of the community.

Report sets exercise guidelines for young kids, including ‘tummy time’ for babies

Kids aged one to four should get at least three hours of physical activity throughout the day

Stampeders return to Grey Cup with 32-28 win over Edmonton Eskimos

The Stampeders will face the Toronto Argonauts next Sunday in Ottawa for the title

Nebraska approves TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline

Nebraska’s Public Service Commission approved TransCanada’s Keystone XL route in a close vote

Forecast calls for a snowy Canadian winter

Canadians told to brace for a ‘classic’ Canadian winter with lots of snow

Most Read

  • Blues guitar wizard returning to Cranbrook

    Colin James plays the Key City Theatre in March, 2018

  • Barra MacNeils’ Celtic Christmas touches down in Cranbrook Nov. 28

    The Barra MacNeil’s national Christmas tour makes its way from coast to…