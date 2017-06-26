WATCH: Cranbrook Farmer’s Market returns for ninth season

Paul Rodgers

The Cranbrook Farmer’s Market was a bustle of intermingling consumers, vendors, artisans and musicians on Saturday, June 24 at Rotary Park.

Livia Lara is in her second season as manager of the market, working their for the past 14 months and says it’s “a pleasure and an honour” to work with them. The market itself started in July of 2009 and is now in it’s 9th season, and next year it will celebrate it’s 10th.

“I love the farmer’s market,” says Lara. “It brings people together here in Cranbrook, it’s a place to connect and see a lot of new things, be in contact with fresh food and fruits and vegetables and all of the artisans, it’s so rich.”

According to Lara there is now a year round market. In the winter and spring months they operate every other weekend, but during their peak season, which runs from June 24 to October 7, they are open for business every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“But most of all it’s the social [aspect of the market],” says Lara. “It’s the opportunity to talk to the venders, to talk to the busker’s, to the musicians, and to the artisans, and that’s unique about the farmer’s market.”

WATCH: