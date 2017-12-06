Video: The Cranbrook Community Band

The Cranbrook Community Band rehearses ahead of its Yuletide concert, set for Saturday, Dec. 16, at Knox Presbyterian.

The Cranbrook Community Band, under the direction of Jim Cameron, rehearses at Parkland Middle School for it’s upcoming Yuletide Concert, set for Saturday, Dec. 16, at Knox Presbyterian in Cranbrook.

Also featured will be the Cranbrook Community Choir under the direction of David Pasivirta and accompanied by Arne Sahlen, and special guests the Cantabelle Chorus.

Be there or be square.

The Cranbrook Community Band is made up of musicians from the Cranbrook area, with ages ranging from 13 to 80.

To contact the Cranbrook Community Band, email cranbrookband2017@hotmail.com.

