The second annual Kootenay Game Changer Awards took place the evening of October 27, 2017 at St. Eugene Resort. The awards represented a collaboration of local media comprised of Black Press, Total Country B104, 102.9 The Drive and e-KNOW.ca.

The event was MC’ed by The Drive’s Matt Van Boeyen and featured music from talented local singer/songwriter Dawson Rutledge. All nominees in the 14 categories were provided an excellent feast, courtesy of Gipman Kitchens and Cabinetry as well as a host of local business sponsors.

The winners are as follows:

-The Youth Game Changer: Andreas Kamp.

-The Senior Game Game Changer: Sandy Zeznik

-The Education Game Changer: Evan Bueckert

-The Health and Wellness Game Changer: Major Kirk Green

-The Government Game Changer: Loree Duczek

-The Protective Services Game Changer: Sgt. Chris Newel

-The Family Game Changer: Rob Martin

-The Arts and Culture Game Changer: Columbia Valley Arts Council

-The First Nation Game Changer: Michelle Shortridge

-The Outdoors and Environment Game Changer: Al Skucas

-The Sports and Recreation Game Changer: Emily Bryden Youth Foundation

-The Tourism Game Changer: Jim Webster

-The Unsung Hero Game Changer: Katryna Sigurdson

-The Lifetime Achievement Game Changer: Bud Abbot

Congratulations to all of the winners!