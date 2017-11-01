The second annual Kootenay Game Changer Awards

The second annual Kootenay Game Changer Awards took place the evening of October 27, 2017 at St. Eugene Resort. The awards represented a collaboration of local media comprised of Black Press, Total Country B104, 102.9 The Drive and e-KNOW.ca.

The event was MC’ed by The Drive’s Matt Van Boeyen and featured music from talented local singer/songwriter Dawson Rutledge. All nominees in the 14 categories were provided an excellent feast, courtesy of Gipman Kitchens and Cabinetry as well as a host of local business sponsors.

The winners are as follows:

-The Youth Game Changer: Andreas Kamp.

-The Senior Game Game Changer: Sandy Zeznik

-The Education Game Changer: Evan Bueckert

-The Health and Wellness Game Changer: Major Kirk Green

-The Government Game Changer: Loree Duczek

-The Protective Services Game Changer: Sgt. Chris Newel

-The Family Game Changer: Rob Martin

-The Arts and Culture Game Changer: Columbia Valley Arts Council

-The First Nation Game Changer: Michelle Shortridge

-The Outdoors and Environment Game Changer: Al Skucas

-The Sports and Recreation Game Changer: Emily Bryden Youth Foundation

-The Tourism Game Changer: Jim Webster

-The Unsung Hero Game Changer: Katryna Sigurdson

-The Lifetime Achievement Game Changer: Bud Abbot

Congratulations to all of the winners!

Power In The Music: Burton Cummings in Cranbrook

Burton Cummings demonstrated why he is still one of Canada’s greats at a sold out concert at the Key City Theatre Sunday, Oct. 29.

Public Works explains snow removal policy

For the Townsman It is an annual ritual of most Canadians –… Continue reading

Supreme Court to rule on Ktunaxa Qat'muk appeal

Ktunaxa argue religious freedom was violated when ski resort plan was approved near Invermere.

Stetski calls for ammonia phase-out in arenas

Kootenay-Columbia MP rises in the House of Commons to respond to Fernie tragedy.

Cranbrook RCMP Investigating Fatal Vehicle Vs Pedestrian Collision

On Saturday, October 28, Cranbrook RCMP responded to an early morning collision… Continue reading

WATCH: The first climbing tournament held at ARQ Mountain Centre

Over 200 people from B.C. and Alberta attended the first climbing tournament… Continue reading

WATCH: Anadil Halloween

The belly dance troupe performed at the Tamarack Centre on October 31

EK-SART launches after years of planning

New team created to help victims of sexualized assault

Darkness on the Waterfront

Cranbrook Community Theatre presents Arthur Miller’s “View From The Bridge”

Dominion Securities donates to Symphony

RBC-Dominion Securities last week made a donation of $1,000 to the Symphony… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor: Oct. 31

Parkland Re-zoning This is the first and only letter I have ever… Continue reading

Missing, murdered inquiry stalled by government red tape: report

Inquiry leaders say Ottawa caused an eight month delay

