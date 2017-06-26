The Kootenay Game Changer Awards are Back

Local businesses and media team up once again to honour the driving forces behind the ever-growing East Kootenay.

CRANBROOK – When a community moves forward, there are individuals and community groups driving the change. They’re the people who have the vision, the drive, and the determination to make a difference. They’re the people who make sacrifices in their own lives, so that we can be a great community. These people are called Game Changers. Anyone can be a game changer -in all sectors of community. This fall there will be an opportunity to acknowledge the people and their successes in our community.

The Kootenay Game Changers are back! B104, The Drive, E-Know.ca, Black Press, and more than fifteen additional local businesses and organizations have teamed up once again to honour the leaders of change in the East Kootenay.

There are fourteen categories for nomination, which include categories such as Youth, Arts & Culture; and the newest category, Lifetime Achievement. Four finalists from each category will be treated to a first class thank you at the St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino on Friday, October 27th; as they are honoured at a Nominees Gala – proudly sponsored by Gipman Millwork. Tickets for the Kootenay Game Changer Awards Nominee’s Gala will be available this fall.

Nomination forms can be accessed here.

YOUTH GAME CHANGER

Sponsored by Mister Tire

Awarded to a youth, youth group, or youth project that has increased awareness and taken action to improve the daily lives of youth in their community. The recipient will have demonstrated creativity and dedication in their approach to supporting youth and moving youth forward in their community.

SENIORS GAME CHANGER

Sponsored by B104 & The Drive

Awarded to a senior, seniors group, or senior geared project that has increased awareness and taken action to improve the daily lives of seniors in their community. The recipient will have demonstrated creativity and dedication in their approach to supporting seniors and moving seniors forward in their community.

EDUCATION GAME CHANGER

Sponsored by Leanne M Goddard Chartered Professional Accountant

Awarded to an individual, group, or project in the Kootenays who have demonstrated a dedication to improving the lives of students OR an individual in the education system who has exemplified excellence in the system. The recipient will have demonstrated creativity and dedication in their approach to supporting students and moving students forward in their community.

HEALTH & WELLNESS GAME CHANGER

Sponsored by Peak Family Dental Centre

Awarded to an individual, group, organization, or project that has increased awareness and taken action to increase the health and wellness of their community in the Kootenays. The recipient will have demonstrated an understanding of the importance of individual health in moving a healthy community forward. The recipient will have demonstrated creativity and dedication in their efforts to reach broad spectrum of community members.

GOVERNMENT GAME CHANGER

Sponsored by Paulson Fire & Flood

Awarded to an individual, group, or project that has moved a community forward in the Kootenays through local government. The recipient will have demonstrated dedication to improving the socio-economic climate of their local government and community through an innovative initiative. The recipient may be a government employee or department, or an external initiative that has directly supported local government. Recipient may not be an elected government official.

PROTECTIVE SERVICES GAME CHANGER

Sponsored by Rocky Mountain Pro Drivers

Awarded to an individual, group, or project that has moved a community forward through their dedication to safety of community members in their community in the Kootenays. The recipient will have demonstrated dedication and/or creativity in their role as an advocate for safety in their community.

FAMILY GAME CHANGER

Sponsored by Ostash Exterior Building Products

Awarded to an individual, group, or project that has increased awareness and taken action to improve the daily lives of families in their community in the Kootenays. The recipient will have demonstrated considerable positive impact to the lives of families in their community through dedication and creativity.

ARTS & CULTURE GAME CHANGER

Sponsored by Sandor Rental Equipment

Awarded to an individual, group, or project that has moved the community forward through increased awareness of the importance of arts and culture in the Kootenays. The recipient will have taken action to directly or indirectly provide arts and culture exhibition, performances, or workshops to the community; in a creative manner.

FIRST NATIONS GAME CHANGER

Sponsored by Teck Coal

Awarded to an individual, group, or project that has moved a community forward through their dedication to First Nations in their community in the Kootenays. The nominee will have demonstrated knowledge of the importance of a holistic approach to moving First Nations communities forward.

OUTDOORS & ENVIRONMENT GAME CHANGER

Sponsored by Vast Resource Solutions

Awarded to an individual, group, or project that has moved their community forward through responsible use of their local environment. The recipient of this award will have demonstrated an innovative and balanced approach to use of the outdoors and environment in their community in the Kootenays. The recipient will demonstrate an understanding of the importance of the utilization of the outdoors and environment in the lifestyle of community members in the Kootenays.

SPORTS & RECREATION GAME CHANGER

Sponsored by Cranbrook Dodge

Awarded to an individual, group, or project that has moved their community forward in sports and recreation. The recipient of this award will be known in the sports community as a dedicated leader; who has shown dedication and creativity, encouraging increased sports and recreation in their community in the Kootenays.

TOURISM GAME CHANGER

Sponsored by The Heid Out Restaurant & Brewhouse

Awarded to an individual, group, or project that has moved the tourism sector forward in the Kootenays. The recipient will have demonstrated a positive impact to tourism growth in their community and/or the Kootenay region. The recipient will have demonstrated creativity, innovation, and/or collaboration in their approach to tourism development.

UNSUNG HERO GAME CHANGER

Sponsored by Freightliner of Cranbrook

The Unsung Hero Award will be presented to an individual who has overcome significant challenges and has used their experience to better the life of another individual or group of people within their community.

LIFETIME ACHEIVEMENT GAME CHANGER

Sponsored by Jason Wheeldon Personal Real Estate Corporation, Royal Lepage East Kootenay Realty

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to an individual who has dedicated a significant portion of their life to the betterment of their community.