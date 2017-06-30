Soulfood Community Breakfast is free and open to all

For the Townsman

On the first Tuesday of every month Soulfood is offering a continental breakfast buffet by donation for those who want to give and free for those in need. The first Soulfood Community Breakfast will be held on July 4, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and will feature yogurt, fruit, granola and baked goods.

“The Soulfood Community Breakfast is about getting out and sharing a meal with each other,” said Tamara Mercandelli, owner of Soulfood. “It’s not a fundraiser and the intention isn’t to solely focus on a charitable action or cause. This is simply for the community. This is about bringing people out of their homes or offices and into the community to connect with others. It’s about creating a vibrant downtown, eating with people you love, meeting new people, and, as a bonus supporting (or benefiting from) the Suspended Coffees movement.”

All proceeds from any breakfast donations will support Soulfood’s Suspended Coffees initiative, which has supplied more than $800 in food and beverage to Cranbrook residents in need of a nourishing beverage, snack or meal. A ‘suspended coffee’ is the advanced purchase of a coffee (or any other beverage or food item from Soulfood) by any customer that is claimed later by someone else who needs it, for whatever reason, no questions asked, and at no cost to the person receiving the item. Soulfood has been given almost $2,500 in community donations in support of the Suspended Coffees initiative since launching it March 13.

In addition to the Soulfood Community Breakfast buffet, the Soulfood kitchen will be open as usual and offering its full menu and all beverages at regular cost.

“It’s our hope the breakfast will also help increase awareness about our Suspended Coffees initiative so more people who could potentially benefit from it are aware of it and feel comfortable accessing it,” said Mercandelli. “The breakfast will be a very casual event in which people can come and go freely, check out our space, our food and our atmosphere without any expectations, and enjoy good company and food. We welcome everyone to the table.”