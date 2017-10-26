One of three sheep that escaped from a Penticton-area property, leading their owners on a chase for nearly a week. (Marshall Shelswell/Submitted photo)

Sheep on the lam in Penticton

Not black sheep, but pretty baaaah-d

It wasn’t Little Bo Peep who lost her sheep — this time, it was a Penticton resident whose sheep were on the lam.

They weren’t black sheep, but it was pretty baaaah-d when three sheep escaped from a barn on their owner’s neighbour’s property about a week ago.

“Two came back by their own accord after six days, and all three are recovered now, basically,” owner Jeff Martin said.

While two returned home on their own on Tuesday, one continued its trek, and was spotted in the Wiltse area, which Martin said would have meant crossing two streams.

See also: Dogs stick with sheep through wildfire

Martin had only bought the sheep two weeks ago, and had been holding them in his neighbour’s barn, which some horses broke into, letting the sheep escape.

“I didn’t expect to recover them, actually, I thought coyotes would have cleaned them up in a matter of days,” Martin said.

“It’s rather comical, but yeah I’m just absolutely shocked they found their way home.”

Impressive survival skills for some herd animals — you might call them Lambo.

“We’ve been scouring around for a week on motorbikes and up toward the landfill above us,” Martin said. “They’ve got more escapes than Houdini, I tell you.”

The farm animals must be feeling anything but sheepish about that adventure.

@dustinrgodfrey

dustin.godfrey@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Most Read

