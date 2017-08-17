Seeking names for the Hume Electric hockey team, 1950s

We are hoping some alert Townsman Readers can help us.

Last week we had a great response from readers and now we have all the players named in the Kennelly Lumber team (pictured below) but have yet to work out in what year the photo was taken.

Do you recognize any of these Hume Electric Hockey Team players from the Cranbrook Commercial League in 1950s pictured above?

Knowing the names of the players would add greatly to the historical value of this photo in our Archive collection.

If you are able to provide us with any information we’d love to hear from you via an email to dhumph@telus.net or by phoning the Office of the Cranbrook History Centre at 250-489-3918.

Copies of this print, and other photographs, are available through the Office at Cranbrook History Centre.