Santa arrives with his big parade

The annual Cranbrook Santa Claus Parade, hosted by JCI Kootenay, drew families down to Baker Street Saturday, Nov. 25

Cranbrook loves a parade, and in true Cranbrook fashion families turned out in the hundreds along Baker Street to take in the annual Santa Claus Parade, Saturday, Nov. 25. Photos by Barry Coulter

 

VIDEO: MBSS Wild Music does ‘End of an Era’

Cranbrook Market Magic

Annual Cranbrook Farmer’s Market Winter Market draws huge crowds to the downtown core

WATCH: WestJet comes to the East Kootenay

A big announcement took place this morning, Friday November 24: WestJet will… Continue reading

WestJet announces regional service to Cranbrook

Service to the Canadian Rockies International Airport to begin in March, 2018.

Wild Music seeks to launch new era with ‘End Of An Era’

Music department enters video in nation-wide competition

Barge carrying fuel in distress off B.C. coast near Bella Bella

The Jake Shearer, a U.S.-owned tug and barge, has dropped anchor in rough water near Goose Island

Plane headed to Edmonton from the Okanagan goes missing

A search is underway near Revelstoke

Argos earn stunning 27-24 Grey Cup win over Stampeders

Toronto coach Marc Trestman: ‘We got to the fourth quarter, that was our goal’

Canada, BC reach historic agreement to protect caribou habitat

Wildsight says strong measures and extensive habitat protections are needed to give mountain caribou a chance to recover.

Local climbers need support

A fundraiser at Arq Mountain Centre on Dec. 8 will help three climbers get to World Cup Tour

Now we’re talkin’ turkey

It’s a good thing that President Trump is sharpening his pardoning skills.

On National – and Local – Housing Day

Too many of us our facing challenges in finding a safe affordable place to live

