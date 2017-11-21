Arleigh Garratt, of ADK Jewellery Design, gifted earrings like these to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to Revelstoke in July. (ADK Jewellery Designs)

Revelstoke silversmith receives thank-you letter from 24 Sussex Drive

Arleigh Garratt’s snowflake earrings were gifted to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau during July visit

A local Revelstoke jeweller received mail from 24 Sussex Drive.

Arleigh Garratt, of ADK Jewellery Design had put together a gift box of her trademark snowflake earrings and a snowflake pendant for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to pass on to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and his daughter during his whirlwind trip to Revelstoke in July.

She carefully composed a hand-written note: “I hope you enjoy these,” wrapped the box with care, handed it off to a Revelstoke Tourism representative and mostly forgot about it.

While going through a pile of mail last week, Garratt remembered in a hurry. She spotted the gold return address stamp and knew where the letter was from.

The typed letter signed by Grégoire Trudeau, was posted by Garratt on her Facebook page and says:

“Every moment of creation is an opportunity for a new found freedom. I thank you for the earrings you designed not only for its beauty but for the passion and hard work by which it was made!

“May we continue to encourage our country’s dynamic artistic community and may fashion be a leading voice for change and expression in Canada.”

Grégoire Trudeau also personalized the letter, adding in pen: “The snow flake design is so evocative and uniting…” and “Can’t wait to rip some slopes in Revelstoke.”

When the Prime Minister was in town in July encouraging donations to the Red Cross, Mayor Mark McKee gifted him a family pass to Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Garratt said she was touched that Grégoire Trudeau personalized her letter.

“I just thought it was so sweet she took the time to embellish it,” Garratt said.

Garratt, a silversmith, started selling her trademark snowflake designs in 2013.

“They’re the most unique thing I do,” said Garratt about her decision to include that design over her other work.

She uses images of magnified snow crystals to create the snowflakes and then casts them in pure silver – the rings are made of sterling silver. The finished product looks almost white, like snow.

Garratt said that since she received the letter, she’s been looking through Grégoire Trudeau’s Instragram account to see if there’s any photos of her wearing the earrings.

She’s keeping the letter at home for now, up high and away from her kids’ tiny hands. Garratt is planning to frame it and hang it in her studio.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cranbrook boy, 6, creates blankets for kids

Just Posted

Townhouse development will be going ahead on 4th Street South

The proposal to build a townhouse-style development on 4th Street South, near… Continue reading

Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

Council tired of taking the flack for the province’s deer

Council voted to proceed with another cull of the city’s deer herd, but not without some words for the Province of B.C.

Firefighters train for ice rescue

Local emergency personnel get hands-on experience at Idlewild Lake.

WATCH: The top stories in Cranbrook this week

Take a look back at the top stories in Cranbrook between Nov. 11-17.

Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

Indoor sports facility fundraising campaign starts off strong

Paul Rodgers Fundraising for the KEYSA Indoor Sports Facility was officially kicked… Continue reading

Disturbance Leads to Arrest of Female with Seven Outstanding Warrants

Early Tuesday morning, Nov. 21, Cranbrook RCMP arrested a Cranbrook resident who… Continue reading

Theft of Beer Leads to Police Officer Being Assaulted

Cranbrook resident is currently in custody for theft, resist arrest and assaulting… Continue reading

Cranbrook nurse presented with Lifetime award

Melodie Hull was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the BC Coalition of Nursing Associations at a ceremony held in Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 17.

Vigil held for woman whose remains were found on Shuswap farm

Family and friends remember Vernon resident Traci Genereaux and along with five other missing women

Brewers create anti-fascist ale

Not For Nazis Nut Brown Ale made in the Shuswap will be ready in time for Christmas

LETTER: Jumbo Valley is part of Ktunaxa territorial claim

Ktunaxa Nation Council responds to Tom Fletcher column

3,800-plant grow-op busted on First Nation reserve

Three men face charges after RCMP bust a large drug operation on the Soowahlie Reserve near Chilliwack

Most Read

  • Revelstoke silversmith receives thank-you letter from 24 Sussex Drive

    Arleigh Garratt’s snowflake earrings were gifted to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau during July visit